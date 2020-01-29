10 YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 28, 2010
In a playoff-like atmosphere at Brookville, the Raiders needed two overtimes to beat visiting Elk County Catholic, 65-61, ending a 13-game losing streak to the Crusaders. The Raiders trailed by five points with 1:17 left in regulation but managed to extend the game into overtime and get the win. Junior guard Danny Ion scored a career-high 25 points thanks to five three-pointers and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Sophomores Zane Hackett and Seth Connor came off the bench and contributed size and quickness in significant playing time. Hackett turned in his first varsity double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds with nine points coming in the fourth quarter and two overtimes. Hackett added his fourth dunk of the season in the third quarter. Connor’s biggest play of the night came in the final minute of regulation and probably saved the game for the Raiders when he caused a jump ball to give his team possession with trailing 45-42 with 51.1 seconds on the clock. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders ended Keystone’s seven-game winning streak with a 49-39 win at Knox. Emily Ferraro had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Brynna Hetrick scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Shannon Shaffer scored a career-high 10 points and made nine rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 26, 1995
The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed Clarion, 67-37, taking solo possession of the KSAC first-place spot. Brad Geer erupted for 26 points along with 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Bub McQuown finished with 10 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team powered its way to a 41-15 win over Brockway. Jeff Shaffer (major), Tom Spits (decision), Chad Constable (major), Andy Brosius (decision), Warren Stout (decision), Mike Mason (pin), David Jackson (pin) and Brad Heeter (pin). … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions remained in second place in the KSAC basketball standings after a 41-31 win over Moniteau. Malissa Alderton paced C-L with 13 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 22, 1970
Brookville American, Jan. 26, 1970
The Brookville Raiders basketball team gained sweet revenge with a 73-50 win at DuBois Central Christian Tuesday night, avenging an overtime loss to the Cardinals at home in December. Dick Fenstermaker and Bill Sebring each scored 21 points to lead the Raiders. Meanwhile at Brookville, the Raiders wrestling team tied with visiting Oil City, 21-21. For the Raiders, Gene Craven (decision), Don Milligan (decision), Tom Haines (decision), Randy Raybuck (decision), Jerry Brocious (decision), John Silvis (decision) and Doug Davis (decision) all won for the Raiders. … Then last Friday at Bradford, the Raiders basketball team nearly turned in the upset of the season with a 62-59 loss to the powerful Owls. Bill Sebring scored 14 points while Bill Work and Randy Bartlett each scored 13 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 1, 1945
By virtue of a comfortable lead in the first quarter, the Brookville High School basketball team retained its tie for second place in the league play with a 36-26 win over Reynoldsville at Andy Hastings Gymnasium last Friday night. The Brookville five outscored the visitors 16-3 in the first quarter. Welton led the Raiders with 11 points while Wingard finished with eight points. Also last Tuesday, the Raiders didn’t have to fight hard in a 44-16 win at Falls Creek. The Raiders led 15-2 after the first quarter and 25-8 at halftime. Wingard led the locals with 12 points while Shields and Welton each scored 11 points.