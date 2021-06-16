TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 16, 2011
Seventeen years after his first trip to the Sunnehanna Amateur and in his 10th trip overall, Brookville’s Nathan Smith won his first title in Johnstown with an impressive rally in the final round. Smith was seven strokes back going into Sunday’s last round and shot an 8-under 272 to land in a three-way tiebreaker for the championship. A four-hole cumulative playoff decided the winner and Smith beat out Zac Blair and Lee Bedford. Smith was scheduled to try to win his fifth straight Western Pa. Golf Association’s Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club Monday, but the extra work at Johnstown led to him scratching from the event. The beneficiary of that decision was another Brookville native, Patrick Fritz, who had just completed his sophomore year at Allegheny College. Fritz shot a 169 over the first two rounds, missing the cut. Meanwhile, a third Brookville native, C.G. Mercatoris, wound up placing second, coming up one stroke shy of Dave Brown. Mercatoris, who trailed Brown by five strokes going into the final round, shot a 54-hole score of 223. His 3-over-par 73 in the final round led the field.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 20, 1996
Brookville’s 16-year-old Jeremy Reitz, wrestling for the USA’s Cadet World Tournament team in Greco-Roman, won a gold medal at the 154-pound division with a 13-3 major decision over an Estonia foe in the final at the event held in Finland. He finished 5-0 overall. Reitz was sixth last year. He’ll be a sophomore for the Raiders this fall. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team dumped Clearfield, 9-1, as Greg Stewart tossed a five-hitter in his first mound outing of the year, striking out three and walking one. Allen Snell smashed a three-run homer. … In more wrestling news, nine Brookville wrestlers competed in the Junior and Cadet Pennsylvania State Greco-Roman and Freestyle Championships. Reitz, just back from Finland, won a title at 154 pounds as did Scott Wells at heavyweight in both divisions. Matt Geer was second in Greco-Roman, Jeff McLaughlin third in Greco-Roman, Keith Ferraro fourth in Greco-Roman and Jason Gilligan fourth in Freestyle. They all qualified for nationals in Fargo, N.D., in July. … In Brookville Little League play, Knights of Columbus beat Mike’s Comet, 1-0, as John Seacrist and Chris Ardle combined on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Justin Singleton, the losing pitcher, struck out 13. Scott Himes scored the game’s lone run on a wild pitch. …
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 14, 1971
The Brookville Grays had little trouble defeating the Brockway Braves, 17-3, Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park in a game shortened to six innings by a rain storm. The Grays scored 11 runs in the first inning and five in the second to make it an early rout. A triple by Jim Rhodes, who is hitting the ball at an alarming clip so far, and doubles by Pat McClelland and Rick Barkley were the big hits in the first inning. A total of 15 men batted for the Grays in the first inning. Rhodes, Barkley and McClelland all had two hits in the first. Dennis Gresco doubled in the second. … Crooks and Esso share first place at 7-1 in the Brookville Area Softball League. Jack Corbin homered in the bottom of the ninth of Esso’s 5-4 extra-inning win over Park’s Coin and Gun Shop. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team lost its third straight game of the young season in a 4-2 loss at Punxsutawney last Friday. The men of managers Ivan “Cud” Mumford and Jerry Matthews dropped to 1-3. Punxsutawney’s Dave Gretch tossed a four-hitter, spoiling Randy Heasley’s three-hitter. Craig Knapp singled and Joe Klepfer singled him in for Brookville’s first-inning run.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 20, 1946
The Brookville Independents routed visiting Sprankle Mills last Saturday by the score of 13-3. Robert Baughman led the Brookville 16-hit attack with four hits. Carlson, Bertcil and Dick Lindermuth each had three hits. … From Bill Kelso’s Sports Shorts column: Three Brookville boys are in Pittsburgh this week attending the training school for young men conducted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Shortstop Duane Myers, outfielder Robert Baughman and third baseman Bob Geist were taken to the city by Professor Hasson Rockey. Emmett Morrison, former Brookville High star in baseball and basketball, was in town Saturday. He’s working for the Warren Forge Co. and playing for them. … Al Zufall’s American Legion Junior baseball team beat a team rounded up by Gene Iadonato, 7-3, or so. … Harry McDowell of Euclid Avenue caught four brown trout and one brook trout averaging 13 inches, near town on Tuesday. He used a night-crawler bait.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 16, 1921
Henry Charles Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Taylor of Brookville, sailed for Liverpool, England, last Saturday on the “Cedric,” a White Star liner along with James Curran, track coach of Mercersburg Academy. “Chuck” will compete in the pole vault and broad jump events in the English National Championships, and visit with Coach Curran at his native home in Scotland and also make a tour of the battlefields of France before returning. Chuck’s father went to New York to say “good bye.” Chuck’s athletic feats have been a source of great interest and gratification to his friends in this section. His coach Curran believes that with the expected improvement, he will be a member of the American Olympic Games team in 1924. He says that he believes he can do his best work in the pole vault and the broad jump. … Three won and three lost makes this week the season record of 14-10 for the Brookville baseball team. Franklin lived up to its reputation yesterday afternoon when they won, 6-2. The All-Cubans beat Brookville, 5-4, in 10 innings on Tuesday. Jack Summers’ home run in the ninth tied the score, but the locals couldn’t count again after the Cubans had scored one in the 10th. … With an interest in the game of the people of Brookville and vicinity, S.S. Henderson has announced the public is invited to use the nine-hole golf links at Pinecrest, his beautiful summer home just to the left of Roseville and about four miles west of Brookville. At the present time, there are seven holes in use, the other two being under construction. The entire course will be about 2,780 yards in length, which is longer than the course at DuBois. One of the holes is over 50 yards. There are hazards on the course in the form of ditches. “I’ll have to get more sometime,” said Henderson. “But I don’t want to discourage the beginners by making it too hard to get their clubs in action.”