TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2008
Aaron Kornhauser’s 6-3 decision over Derek Kerr at 160 pounds secured the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s 34-25 win over Punxsutawney Tuesday night. With Chucks ace Steven Cressley waiting to wrestling in the final bout of the match, Kornhauser came through to clinch the win when he locked up Kerr in a cradle late in the third period. ... The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its fifth straight game with a 73-70 win at St. Marys. Garrett Spence hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left for the game-winning basket. Chad Brocious led the Raiders (8-4) with 20 points while Alex Beatty added 17 points and Joe Galbraith finished with 15. The Raiders battled back from two seven-point deficits to get the win. ... Former Brookville state champion diver and Drexel junior Katie Hynes finished second in both the 1- and 3-meter events at the recent Georgia Diving Invitational.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 1994
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team knocked off KSAC rival Redbank Valley, 62-47, converting on all 19 of its free throws and getting a big game from Mindy Gunning, who finished with 25 points. Megan Fiala added 15 points while Renee Falconer had 14 points and 10 rebounds. … The Brookville Area Little League is changing the minimum age for boys and girls for the upcoming T-Ball season. Players who will be 6 years old by Aug. 1 are now allowed to register. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team improved to 6-3 with a 55-40 win over Clarion, keeping its perfect KSAC mark intact at 4-0. Dave McCool led the Raiders with 14 points while Bub McQuown finished with 11 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 9, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, Jan. 13, 1969
Once again displaying a high-scoring offensive attack, the Brookville Raiders basketball team reeled off its eighth straight win and second straight D9 League win with an 84-42 rout of Clearfield Tuesday night. The win combined with Punxsutawney’s upset win over DuBois put the Raiders and Bradford in the early driver’s seat at the top of the standings. Dick Bowley led the Raiders against the Bisons with 18 points, Dan McKinley netted 14 points, and Jeff McKinley and Dick Fenstermaker each scored 12 points. … The Raiders followed the rout of Clearfield with a 75-48 rout of Kane last Friday to improve to 3-0 in league play. Four Raiders reached double figures in scoring with Fenstermaker lead the way with 17 points. McManigle and McKinley each scored 13 points while Bowling finished with 11 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers lost to Moshannon Valley last Saturday night, 26-14. Perry Songer, Jere Gilligan, Randy Bartley and Dave Ferringer won for the Raiders who dropped their fifth straight match.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 13, 1944
Brookville High School’s basketball team stepped into first place in the southern section league of District 9 when visiting Punxsutawney fell to the locals in a 31-17 decision at Hastings Gymnasium last Friday night. Both teams were undefeated prior to the game in league play at 2-0. The Red Raiders outscored Punxsutawney in three of the four quarters played. Seven different Raiders scored, led by Bill Hepler’s nine points. The Raiders host Brockway Friday night. … The Sigel High basketball team journeyed to Summerville last Friday night and won, 40-28. Wiles led Sigel with 19 points while Siar finished with 19 to lead Summerville.
