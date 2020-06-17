TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 17, 2010
Starting Sunday’s final round at the 57th Annual Sunnehanna Invitational of Champions in 10th place, Brookville’s Nathan Smith made his move and finished a career-best second at Sunnehanna Country Club near Johnstown. From a first-round 73 to a second-round 70, Smith notched a 2-under 68 on Saturday. Then Sunday, he tied for the lowest round of the day with a 4-under 66. That put him at a 3-under 277 for the tournament, two shots behind Bobby Hudson’s winning score of 275. ... Tyler Ross hit a three-run homer and pitcher Dave Klepfer picked up his second win of the season as the Brookville Grays turned back first-place Rossiter, 6-3, Tuesday night.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 15, 1995
The Brookville Grays beat the Lumberjacks, 5-3, in Federation League action, the followed that up with a 13-0 shutout of Sabula. Scott Feldman tossed a two-hitter in the win over Sabula. … Brookville Area Little League reports: Chad Kiehl tossed a one-hitter while striking out 15 in Mike’s Comet’s 2-0 win over S&T Bank. He also drove in the only runs with a two-out double. … Five members of the Brookville American Legion baseball team were selected to advance to the next round of All-Star competition as the Jefferson County League meets Westmoreland County on June 16 in Murraysville. Making the trip for Brookville will be third baseman David Jackson, first baseman Allen Snell, outfielder Kevin Thompson, catcher Jed Fiscus and pitcher Brad Kocher. … Brookville sports fans had a chance to take a tour of the new field house built at Brookville Area High School. The new project (which didn’t have the added wrestling practice room at that point) houses the varsity and junior high football teams in the fall and the boys’ and girls’ track teams in the spring. At 95 percent complete, the project was started in the spring of 1994 by volunteers, which contributed approximately $45,000 worth of labor. The school district donated $11,349, which was raised through an extra dollar charged on ticket prices the two previous football seasons. A $5,000 grant procured by state representative Sam Smith paid for the sewage lift station.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 18, 1970
Brookville American, June 22, 1970
Steve Brewer, 10 years old, won the Laurel Festival Soap Box Derby for the second straight year. In his speedy, Maytag Special, he easily outcoasted his seven competitors. Steve Morrison finished second while Bob Radaker was third. … With the help of a 3-2 win in nine innings over Lindy’s Cafe last Monday, Crooks Clothing opened up a two-game lead in the Brookville Area Softball League Standings. Crooks (8-1). Jerry Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Denny Asel with the winning run as both teams went into the game tied for first place. Don Rhoades and J.C. Simpson homered for Crooks. Lindy’s then lost 5-1 to Park’s as Lawrence McAninch, Asher Galbraith and Frank Foulkrod led Park’s to the win at the plate. DeMans is tied with Lindy’s for second place while Park’s and Hanley are in fourth with 6-4 records. … The Dodgers and Corsica Astros face off for the Brookville Area Teener League’s first-half title on Monday. The Astros beat the Dodgers, 3-2, at Memorial Park last Thursday to force a playoff. Corsica’s Randy Heasley and the Dodgers’ Ron Racchini locked horns in last week’s game and will likely pitch in the playoff matchup. The Dodgers are the defending champs after beating Corsica for the title last year. The Astros had won three straight titles prior to last year. … Rick Simpson tossed a two-hitter, leading the Brookville American Legion baseball team to a 2-1 win over DuBois last Saturday at Showers Field. Brookville improved to 2-3 after dealing DuBois its first loss of the year.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 21, 1945
Brookville YMCA teams rolled up 11 points in basketball, checkers, ping pong, swimming and chess to give them first-place in the Clearfield-Ridgway-Brookville YMCA rally held last Saturday in the local Y. Clearfield and Ridgway each scored nine points. To Brookville went first place in checkers, chess and, one-, two- and four-lap swimming races. Individual results from swimming: One-lap race: Means of Brookville. Two-lap race: Kroh of Brookville. Four-lap race: Welton of Brookville. … Women golfers opened the season at Pinecrest Country Club on Tuesday with a match on the links and a luncheon in the club house. A golf match with women of the Kittanning Country Club will be scheduled for July 17 as it was announced by Miss Benedicta Trunk of Clarion, the chairman of the women’s golf committee. … The high school team leads the men’s mushball league with four games won and one lost as play continues with mounting interest. Three games were played last week with Matson’s Market beat Leathers, 8-2, on Monday night. Tuesday, Kiwanis forfeited to Sylvania.