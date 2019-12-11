TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009
The Brookville Tip-Off tournaments get under way this weekend as Brookville and Clarion-Limestone will have all four of their basketball teams in action. Union is the defending champion in the boys’ tournament and the Raiders will enter the year with a new head coach in Bud Baughman. He’ll try to lead help the program rebound from last year’s 3-18 season. The Raiders’ top scorer and rebounder in senior Chad Brocious along with junior Jared Heschke. The Lions are led by junior Brandon Bell as head coach Joe Ferguson’s squad was 15-9 a year ago. Philipsburg-Osceola is the defending girls’ tourney champs as the Lady Raiders try to rebuild from a 13-10 squad that lost almost three-fourths of its scoring to graduation. Brynna Hetrick is the top returning scorer back. The Lady Lions head into the season with just 11 girls on the roster. Olivia Pinson, the team’s leading scorer, is back from last year’s 6-14 team.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 8, 1994
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team hosts St. Marys Thursday for its season-opener as head coach Lenny Ferraro enters his second season. The Raiders were 15-1 last year and five starters from that team graduated. Among the top returners are senior heavyweight Brad Heeter, the returning D9 champion who finished 22-3. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team lost in the championship game of its tip-off tournament, 43-36 to Bradford. Julie Benton scored 18 points in the loss. The Raiders finished third in their tournament, losing to Bradford in the first round 69-40 and then edging Titusville 58-56 in the consolation game. Brad McAninch scored 12 points in the win over the Rockets. Bradford beat Brockway in a battle of two of the top D9 teams in the final, 61-48.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Dec. 8, 1969
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 11, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its first game last Friday, winning at Brockway 49-38. Dick Fenstermaker scored 22 points while Bill Sebring finished with 11. Then on Tuesday, the Raiders dropped a 65-45 non-league to Oil City. Fenstermaker led the Raiders with 23 points. … Charles Northey, a 1968 BAHS graduate, received a varsity letter playing football at Slippery Rock State College this fall as a sophomore for head coach Bob DiSpirito. Northey was a middle guard and linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers opened the season with a 31-12 loss at DuBois Tuesday. The Raiders’ 12 points came by way of four decisions from Don Milligan at 127 pounds, Tom Haines at 133, Dave Ferringer at 180 and Doug Davis at heavyweight. … The YMCA mens’ basketball City League got started Monday with Beatty’s and Brookville Bank & Trust winning games. Beatty’s beat Summerville, 69-56, while BB&T routed Howard Johnson’s 90-59. For Beatty’s, Ray Beatty and Bill Fitzsimmons each scored 14 points with Ray Beary leading Summerville with 21 points. BB&T was led by Jack Sain’s 28 points and Dick Pitts’ 21 points. Bill Fetzer led Howard Johnson’s with 20 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 14, 1944
The Brookville Raiders notched two wins on the basketball court, winning a 40-22 non-conference game at home last Friday against Ridgway and opening its league schedule with a 35-13 win over Falls Creek at home Tuesday night. Tex McGriffin led the Red Raiders with nine points against Falls Creek with Welton scoring eight points. Miller and McManigle scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Raiders against Ridgway. The 3-0 Raiders visit Clearfield Friday. … From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” column: It seems ike a long time now, but really it was only last Friday that trees hung heavy with a sticky new fallen snow and the win ripping from the southwest made deer hunting conditions horrible. However, it’s turned out to be a successful season in the region.