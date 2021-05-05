TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 5, 2011
Lenny Ferraro compiled a modest 16-14-3 record while wrestling for the Brookville Raiders in the late 1960s, but his accomplishments on the edge of the mat have not been forgotten. Ferraro, who died in 1998 during the peak of Raiders wrestling dominance, was recently recognized as one of this year’s 10 inductees into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2011. For the fourth straight year, the official ceremonies will take place separate from what used to be the traditional event held at the PIAA Championships in March. This year’s induction will be held on May 22 at the Ramada Inn in State College. Joining Ferraro in this year’s class are Jimmy Carr (Wrestler-District 10), Rod Frisco (Contributor), Tony Koontz (Wrestler-District 3), Troy Letters (Wrestler-District 7), Phil Mary (Wrestler-District 7), Art McCall (Coach/Contributor-District 1), John Orr (Wrestler-District 6), Dick Santoro (Wrestler/Contributor-District 11) and Stan Zeamer (Wrestler/Contributor-District 3). … Brookville’s C.G. Mercatoris is wrapping up his college days at Robert Morris University. However, Mercatoris won’t conclude his collegiate golf career in at least a couple of weeks. Last weekend at Champions Gate Golf Club near Orlando, Fla., Mercatoris shot a 1-under-par 215 to win the three-round Northeast Conference Golf Championship. Mercatoris, a runner-up last year, beat Sacred Heart junior Joseph Serrantino by two strokes. He’ll now head to the NCAA Division I Super Regional round May 19-21 at a site and time to be announced next week. … Eric Hesdon faced just one batter over the minimum, allowing just one hit in the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team’s 10-0 five-inning victory over Redbank Valley Monday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. … At last weekend’s McDowell Invitational in Erie, Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty tied the school record in the long jump with a winning leap of 21 feet, 8 1/2 inches. He tied the mark established by his head coach Dan Murdock back in 1991 and 1992.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 9, 1996
Paced by a most valuable performance from Mandy Richards, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team won last Saturday’s 15-team Lakeview Invitational. Richards won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2:24.65 and 5:26. The 4x800 relay of Katrina Fiala, Jen Standfest, Amy Wolfe and Becky Hulse won with a time of 9:59.3. For Clarion-Limestone at Lakeview, Laura Smith earned the Field MVP award with wins in the discus (112, 4 inches) and shot put (32 feet, 5 inches). The Brookville boys were at the Oil City Invitational and Rob Shaw was second in the 800 with a 2:02. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team notched a 9-0 win over North Clarion in a game stopped after the top of the fifth inning due to rain. In the first inning, Jason Booser hit a three-run homer while Ben Haugh singled in Allen Snell, who doubled, to put the Raiders up quickly at 4-0. Pitcher Brad Kocher tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts. Last Thursday, Ridgway handed the Raiders their first loss in a 15-8 decision.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 2, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 6, 1971
The Second Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner is a sellout. A capacity crowd will witness the induction of Joe Barnett, Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, Raymond “Rube” Bressler and Emmett Morrison into the Hall of Fame Shrine. The event will be at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria on May 10. Bressler will be honored posthumously. Also special guests at the dinner will be Bob Shawkey, Viola Pollum and Charles Taylor, three living members of the first class inducted last year. Shawkey, a Syracuse, N.Y., resident, informed the Hall of Fame committee he will attend. Pollum and Taylor are Brookville residents. … Brookville’s track and field team lost a 112-38 decision to DuBois Tuesday. The Raiders won the two-mile relay with Greg Kroh, John Miller, Mike Swineford and Dave Dinger in 9:14.5 while Carey Van Aken, who finished second in the shot put, broke the school record with a toss of 45 feet, 4 1/2 inches, breaking Barry Hummell’s 1965 mark by nearly three feet.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 9, 1946
Brookville High School scored an overwhelming track victory over Punxsutawney with a 78-36 decision. Bob Baughman scored 18 points coming from victories in the 100, 220 and 440 dashes and second in the shot put. Frank Welton won the discus and javelin, and Dan Miller, George Chittester and Jim Painter were the other pointmakers. Duane Myers made up considerable distance in the last lap of the mile relay. Coach Rockey’s team won first place in 10 of the 13 events and might have done a little better, but had no one entered in the pole vault. … Rain caused postponement of the Brookville vs. Timblin game last Saturday at the high school field. Last Wednesday, Brookville beat Cranberry 12-6. Bounce McManigle and Jim Painter hit home runs for the locals. … Edmund Wicht, State Secretary of the PIAA, speaking at the Clarion banquet, revealed that only seven schools were boxing-minded before the war, but today there are 54 in the state and the outlook for expansion is bright. Boxing especially requires very careful direction.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 5, 1921
The booking of games for the Brookville baseball club has progressed very rapidly. A summary of the games already booked shows: Clearfield 14 games, Elcos (Elk County) 14, Ford City 10, Allegheny Steel 10, Reynoldsville 14, DuBois 5, Franklin 5, Agathons of Massilon, Ohio 5, Murdock American Legion 3, Philipsburg 3, Ambridge 3 with many others in view, in fact more games are offered than can be played. The Oil City games are still pending. The All-Cuban Club of Havana, Cuba, will be brought to Brookville one game in late July. This is the team that beat the New York Yankees. Negotiations are pending with the Jap University club that will tour this section of the state in the latter part of June. … Secretary H.C. Bartholomew has organized two baseball leagues for the boys of town and the season started on Monday on the school grounds. The Phillies, Pirates, Cubs, and Giants make up the intermediate league while Boston, New York, St. Louis and Cleveland comprise the junior league. … Cyril Boggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Boggs of Brockwayville R.D. is about to finish one of the greatest athletic careers ever lived by a boy from this locality at the Clarion State Normal. His work has been stellar in football, baseball, basketball and this year he is entered in the Northwestern Pa. State Normal School contest for the tennis singles championship. He is a natural-born athlete, one of which the Hazen district can well be proud.