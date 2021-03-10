TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 10, 2011
Displaying arguably their best performance of the season, the Brookville Raiders won their second straight District 9 Class AA title with a 58-49 win over Moniteau at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium last Friday night. The Raiders, how 22-2, shot 59.4 percent from the floor and led from start to finish with a double-digit lead for nearly three quarters while holding yet another opponent to under 50 points. Junior Zane Hackett scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting with a game-high 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. … Raiders senior Jacob Shields was the lone state qualifier for the Brookville wrestlers, finishing second at the Northwest Regional at Sharon High School last weekend. Shields lost to Commodore Perry’s Stephen Ceremuga in the 189-pound finals, but still qualified for states for a second time. … Senior Eddie Slimak and sophomore Justin Ransel qualified for the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at last weekend’s regional meet at Penn State University. It’s the first time Brookville qualified anyone for states in a pool event since 2002. Slimak won the 100-yard butterfly with a school-record time of 55.63 seconds, breaking a 21-year-old mark held by Robb Hetrick, and also qualified with a third in the 100 backstroke. Ransel qualified in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, breaking school records in both. He broke his own in the 50 (22.4) when he finished second and broke the 100 mark (50.53) with a third-place finish. … The Brookville Lady Raiders fell in the Class AA finals to three-time defending champion Cranberry, 44-31.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 14, 1996
For Brookville’s Warren Stout, a long season ended on the verge of a state title at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in Hershey. He made it to the 135-pound final and lost a 3-2 decision to Cranberry’s Jack Rice, whom he beat 8-6 in overtime in the regional final the week before. The loss wrapped up Stout’s season at 18-3. He was the third Raider in four years to reach the final and fifth in the program’s 34-year history. Rice finished 33-4. … Along with wrestling for a state title, Brookville’s Warren Stout was able to help his grandfather Les Turner, the longtime Brookville Raiders coach, enter the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame at Hershey last weekend. Turner’s final season (he returned later as an interim coach following the death of Lenny Ferraro) was in 1993 and at that point had 291 career wins. … The Brookville Raiders were knocked out of the state Class 3A basketball playoffs with a 64-54 loss to Ellwood City. Chuck Whitling scored 19 points to lead the Raiders. … The Brookville Lady Raiders were also knocked out of the state playoffs with a 52-17 loss to Kittanning.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 8, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 11, 1971
Four people will be installed in this year’s Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame. Nine names will appear on the final ballot that will be mailed out to 232 members of the group. The Second Annual Hall of Fame Awards dinner will be held May 10 at Brookville Area High School. … Brookville Raiders wrestlers Don Milligan and Tom Ferraro fought their way to the finals of last weekend’s District 9 Tournament at Clarion State College and lost at 133 and 154 pounds respectively. Milligan lost to Ron Selfridge of Clearfield in a 9-3 decision while Ferraro bowed to Curwensville’s Ed Passarelli, 9-5. Ferraro pulled off a big upset by beating DuBois’ Dick Weaver in the semifinals. The Raiders’ heavyweight Doug Davis suffered a shoulder injury and had to default in the semifinals. Head coach Les Turner’s team finished fifth in the standings behind DuBois, Ridgway, Clearfield and Curwensville. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions moved into the District 9 Class B finals with a 65-60 win over Brockway Tuesday night at Clarion State College. Friday, head coach Rich Stanczak’s team meets Cameron County for the title. Cameron County advanced with a 49-45 win over Kane. Rick Simpson and Bob Larson scored 21 and 16 points apiece for the Lions. … The Brookville Raiderettes basketball team lost its first game in five outings with a 29-28 loss at Punxsutawney Tuesday night. Betsy Milford led Brookville with 13 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 14, 1946
The annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Basketball Tournament got off to a good start on the local YMCA floor Monday night and continues throughout the week. The second round begins tonight with four games. Monday night, Matson’s Market beat the Dayton Vets, 52-36. Webster led Matson’s with 15 points. … The biggest scholastic basketball event of the season will be pulled off on the DuBois High School floor Friday night when the Brookville Raiders, champions of the Southern Section, and the Kane Wolves of the Northern Section meet in a playoff game to determine the District 9 champion. The game is certain to attract an overflow crowd of more than 1,000 fans. Brookville won the Southern Section, which is comprised of Punxsutawney, DuBois and Clearfield. This is Brookville’s second league title. Kane won the North with a 32-24 win over Bradford in a playoff game.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 10, 1921
After leading the Clearfield High School team 13-9 at halftime, too much Neff and not enough breath caused the downfall of the Brookville quintet by a 26-18 score last Friday night, dropping the locals from first place in the NWPIAL Basketball League. It all happened in a stuff room where about 900 rooters were crowded. A special train carried 170 from Brookville to the scene of the conflict and this loyal crowd arrived only to find out that only 50 seats were available despite the fact that 150 seat were promised. Dick Galbraith finished with 14 points for the locals. Clearfield improved to 8-1 while Brookville and Punxsutawney share second at 7-2.