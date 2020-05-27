Aaron Park

Parents: Becky and Dalton Park
Sports: Basketball (4 years, Rookie of the Year, three-time all star, all district 3rd team, and 1,000 point club, and all time assist leader). Baseball (4 years, rookie of the year, TCS player of the year, three time all-star).
Other activities: NHS, math club, Spanish club, Class of 2020, robotics, and DECA.
College: Attend New Jersey Institute of Technology to obtain a degree for Computer Sciences and play baseball.
Most influential person: My father as he has taught me everything I know about the sports I play and taught me the importance of what hard work can get you in life.