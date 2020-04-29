Abby Simpson is the daughter of Ricky and Tori Simpson.
Abby has competed in softball for 2 years, earning a varsity letter; track for 4 years, earning 2 varsity letters; basketball for 4 years, earning 3 varsity letters; volleyball for 2 years, earning 1 varsity letter.
Abby also participated in the following activities: Student Council –5 years (co-secretary: 11th, VP 12th); NHS-3 years (treasurer 12th); Senior class officer co-treasurer; Red Cross Club –5 years (Secretary-8th, VP-9th, president-10th-12th); FTA –3 years; Sensations –1 year; Math team –2 years; Science Olympiad –1 year; Football stat keeper –3 years; Travel softball –4 years
Her future plans are to attend Duquesne University to major in forensics science and law, then possibly law school.
Abby recognizes Mr. Alden as her most influential person. She had this to say about him:
“Mr. Alden constantly kept me on track and gave me advice on any topic I needed. He influenced me to keep working hard and persevering through any difficult times.”
From Coach Jason Craig: Abby Simpson was going to be a two-sport athlete this season, along with track and field. She joined the softball team after a few years off and has impressed the coaching staff with her outfield play and her cage hitting. It was immediately clear that she could play softball. I really believe she would have made a tremendous impact as a starter in left field.