BROOKVILLE — This year’s annual Brookville YMCA Millcreek Adventure race drew nine teams, three tri-athletes and one solo entry in what was warm and humid conditions last Saturday.
The winning team checked in at the YMCA desk on Main Street in 8 hours, 59 minutes. That team consisted of Andy Viglione (first run), Thad Johnson (swimming), Ryan Johnson (bike), Jason Geer (kayak), Alyssa Hannah and Casey Belfiore (orienteer) and Keelan Kunselman (final run).
The race began last Saturday at 7 a.m. with an 8-mile run in a loop around the Millcreek Boat Launch area just outside of Strattanville. From there, the opening runner tags off to a swimmer that goes on a 2-mile round trip before tagging to the next teammate that bikes 23 miles from Millcreek to Cook Forest State Park at the Clarion River bridge.
The biker then tags a kayaker who boats back to Millcreek some 12 miles away. An orienteer duo or individual awaits the Kayaker there for a 10-12 mile trip to find three checkpoints in the forest between Millcreek and Frozen Toe, which is just north of Corsica.
The final stage starts at Frozen Toe where the successful orienteer team tags off to the anchor leg, which finishes the day on a 9.74-mile run into Brookville and the finish line at the YMCA.
The winning team was 18 minutes ahead of the runner-up squad of Ethan Brentham (first run), Jaren Ananea (swim), Fran Kopta (bike), Hansel Lucas (kayak) JR Ananea and Rob Redden (orienteer) and Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle (final run).
Third place also finished under 10 hours at 9 hours, 56 minutes and consisted of Tina Householder (first run), Molly Ruffner (swim), Paul Ruffner (bike), Steve Martin (kayak), Doug Roseman and Melissa McAninch (orienteer) and Doug Craft (final run).
Longtime solo athlete Ray Doolittle completed the course in 10 hours, 39 minutes.
The rest of the Doolittle family was in action as well as sons Luke and Calvin completed the tri-athlon portion of the event (1 hour, 53 minutes and 1:57) with a third tri-athlete, Tom Rape, completing the three events in 1:46.
Erika Doolittle and Cole Householder, both just out of fifth grade, combined to complete the orienteering portion of the race for their relay team in 3 hours, 5 minutes. Sharon Doolittle, the mother, was also part of two relays during the day.
Complete results can be found on www.brookvilleymca.com.
