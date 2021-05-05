BROCKWAY — For the second straight day, the Brookville and Brockway softball teams couldn’t beat the wet weather and field conditions.
So Tuesday’s makeup of Monday’s postponed game in Brockway was postponed again with no makeup announced.
Wednesday, the 2-8 Lady Raiders were scheduled to host St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy before visiting Karns City Thursday and St. Joe’s in a rematch Friday.
Monday, the Lady Raiders host DuBois and close out the regular season next Wednesday at Punxsutawney, pending any makeup games scheduled beyond.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, April 30
St. Marys 10,
Brookville 0
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders were shut down by standout pitcher Kendall Young who tossed a one-hitter with all 15 outs via the strikeout in a 10-Run Rule win.
The lone Lady Raiders hit off Young was a single by Megrah Suhan.
Freshman Natasha Rush pitched for the Lady Raiders, giving up nine hits while striking out five and walking two.
WEDNES., April 28
Brookville 13,
Bradford 7
At Northside Field, the Lady Raiders captured their second win of the season.
The Lady Raiders scored in their first five at-bats and came tantalizingly close to slapping the 10-Run Rule decision on Bradford, but instead settled for a seven-inning win that head coach Carl McManigle will certainly take.
“Our kids hit the ball, some ran the bases very well and they definitely needed a win no matter how ugly it might have turned out, a win is a win,” McManigle said. “I told the girls we needed to play hard tonight and they did. We only had one or two miscues in the field, so I’m very pleased with that.”
The Lady Raiders had eight hits and worked Bradford starter Kali Dixon for 10 walks and with five Lady Owls errors behind her, the hosts took advantage.
Grace Matson tripled and scored on a wild pitch to start the Lady Raiders’ four-run second inning and with one out and two on in the fourth, senior Julie MacWilliams blasted a three-run inside-the-park homer as the Lady Raiders led 11-1 after four innings.
MacWilliams finished with three hits, scoring three runs and in the fifth with a runner at third, her RBI single to right was misplayed and allowed her to race the whole way around for the 13th and final run of the game. She also threw a runner out at the plate in the second inning.
“Julie has come a long way and I’ve been so impressed with her working in the outfield. There’s so much hustle and speed on the bases this year. I’ve been impressed,” McManigle said. “She’s quick. I think her speed might be underestimated.”
Mara Bowser singled twice and Matson added a second extra-base hit with a double.
Bradford made things slightly interesting, extending the game to regulation length when it avoided a 10-Run loss with three runs in the fifth and seventh innings off Lady Raiders relievers Natasha Rush and Bowser.