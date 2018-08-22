BROOKVILLE — A historical season of scoring jolted the Brookville Raiders football team to its winningest season since 2010. Where it goes from last year’s 9-2 season, win or lose, will at least include plenty of points.
Fourth-year head coach Scott Park cautioned that the reshuffling of the district landscape into the new District 9 Large School Division certainly upgraded the schedule challenges, but his offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti’s spread offense has expanded its playbook with sophomore quarterback Jack Krug and senior all-state receiver Bryan Dworek leading the way.
An active offseason has Park optimistic for another big season that he hopes lands the Class 2A Raiders their first D9 title since 2006.
“I think the goal is to get to districts and win districts and we want to see what we can do after that,” Park said. “We have to let them know that it’s got to be week in and week out and also as a coaching staff, we have to be ready to go week in and week out.”
Expectations are high elsewhere. The league’s preseason coaches poll had them as the No. 1 team ahead of Clarion and Bradford, Friday’s season-opening foe.
Krug’s numbers as a freshman — 2,856 yards and 40 touchdowns against 11 interceptions — while hitting on 64 percent of his passes (174-of-272) right out of the gate as a varsity quarterback shows how lethal the Raiders’ offensive could be considering Dworek (85 receptions, 1,406 yards, 21 TDs) and sophomore Ian Thrush (10-160, 3 TDs) and Krug made up three-fourths of two state-medaling sprint relays last spring.
“Jack has really taken it on and learned the offense,” Park said. “He feels comfortable and has command of it. When Frank introduced the new stuff, he understood how it was tying into last year. Any time you have a quarterback two years in a row, the second year is going to be better. I think he’ll understand the game better. He’s more of a leader in the huddle, so that’s a good thing.”
Senior Cabe Park (9-330, 6 TDs), who made the most of limited touches, senior Addison Singleton (17-167), sophomore Kyle MacBeth (11-79) are among the other receiving threats that Krug will be looking for through a season busy with flying footballs.
“We didn’t have nearly half of the offense put in,” Park said. “Coach Varischetti said that’s the most he’s won with the least amount of offense ever. That’s a testament to our skill guys. We’ve been putting some wrinkles in and we upgraded our 7-on-7 schedule over the summer. We’re working on a different philosophy defensively too.”
But it starts with a high-scoring view of things. The average score of a Raiders game last year was 47-26. The Raiders scored 50 or more points six times and 60 or four times. They gave up 50 points twice, both to powerful Clarion in their only losses and once in a 60-52 win over Clarion-Limestone, obviously the highest scoring game in Raiders history.
“We want to score as many points as we did last year, if not more, and we want to cut down on the points we’re giving up,” Park said. “Frank wants to score 50-60 points per game. We want to do that. Most times you put 50 points up, you’re going to win.”
The running game will feature a new look with the loss of 900-yard rusher Brandon McGranor to graduation. Senior Tucker Wolfe looks to be the leading ballcarrier with senior Brandon Eppley, junior Cole LaBenne and sophomore Wyatt Griffin looking to get carries as well.
“We only had two running plays last year and we have three or four this year, so that’s a different look on the offensive line running the ball,” Park said. “It’ll be better this year because we’re going to have more running plays in and it’s more complex. I’m not saying that what we have is better than McGranor, but different looks and what we have now will help us.”
Three starters back on the line did help the Raiders expand their running game with senior Tanner LaBenne at center, junior Colby Whitehill at right tackle and senior Dylan Barber at left tackle. Sophomore Elliot Park and senior Mason Ishman will start at right and left guard with sophomores Creed Knepp, Wyatt Thrush and Nathan Taylor, and junior Airen Kelso backing them up.
“I think we definitely have more depth this year (on the line) … Three starters back is huge. Any time you can do that — I felt Tanner should of been all-conference last year — that’s huge and a big factor and why we’ve expanded the running game this year,” Park said.
And if the quick Krug gets loose with the running game — he ran for 153 of his 209 yards in the shootout over C-L — that’s another threat for opposing defenses to consider.
“We need his arm, but if we do cut him loose, it could be deadly,” Park said.
But just as important is how much the defense can improve and come up with stops. However, it did deliver big numbers, helping the team post a plus-12 turnover ratio thanks to 27 takeaways. It also scored defensive points in eight of 11 games, nine touchdowns and three safeties in all.
“The defense got us fired up a couple times and that’s what it should do,” Park said. “The defense and offense should compliment each other and coach (Nick) Nosker does a really good job of teaching them that we really want those turnovers, picking the ball off instead of knocking it down if you have the opportunity. … We want to be aggressive, attacking and will take those chances.”
They’re going with a 4-3-4 defensive set, moving Wolfe from linebacker to defensive end to try to replace the loss of the disruptive pass rushing of graduated John Frank and his 15 sacks. Eppley, Taylor, Kelso and returning senior starter Braden MacBeth, once he returns from offseason shoulder surgery, will also see time at end. Barber and junior Marshal Hunt will see time at nose guard while Ishman and Whitehill return to the tackle spots with Thrush seeing time there as well.
Senior Trenton Gilhousen returns at linebacker and he’ll likely be in the middle with Cole LaBenne and sophomore Robert Keth at the outside spots. But Keth will also rotate to a safety spot with Griffin, senior Evan Shields and Elliot Park also at linebacker at times.
Cabe Park and Dworek are the starting safeties with Keth seeing time. Park made a surprising impact as a linebacker last year, but will move back a level with Dworek who has two career 100-yard interception returns.
“Bryan is very talented, a good playmaker and really leads by example,” Park said. “Cabe played outside linebacker as well as he could have last year and he wasn’t afraid to take on blockers, but with his speed, he made guys missed. He helped set the tone on the defensive side of the ball. He came up with some big stops in games.”
Ian Thrush, Kyle MacBeth, Singleton and Krug will see time at cornerback. Sophomore Linkin Radaker and freshman Tate Lindermuth give the Raiders depth in the defensive backfield.
Dworek and junior Donavan Hoffman are back at punter and kicker.
So Friday will kick off a new season for the Raiders, but another era of football in District 9 with the consolidated divisional setup. The Large School division won’t be an easy tour.
“People have to understand that we may play better football this year than last year, but our record may not be as good,” Park said at Media Day. “The schedule is going to be a lot tougher and we won’t have the ability to come in flat and still win football games. There were games where we came out flat. Slow starts won’t be our friend with the schedule we’re playing this year.
“As a coaching staff, that’s going to be our challenge, to have the kids ready to go top-notch, week in and week out. There are no slouches.”
Park’s coaching staff includes Varischetti, Nosker, Chris Dworek, Gabe Bowley, Jim Rush and Bob Fye at the varsity level along with Jonah Sampson and Ryan Blochberger. The junior high staff has Casey Belfiore, Jamie Lindermuth and Tom Krug.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cabe Park, Trenton Gilhousen, Julian Cable, Bryan Dworek, Addison Singleton, Evan Shields, Brandon Eppley, Tucker Wolfe, Braden MacBeth, Tanner LaBenne, Dylan Barber, Mason Ishman.
Juniors: Ian Thrush, Griffen Wolfe, Donavan Hoffman, Marshal Hunt, Cole LaBenne, Colby Whitehill, Dalton Chittester, Cheyenne Hulse, Airen Kelso, Mersadies Chittester, Alex Hohman, Dakota Trayer.
Sophomores: Robert Keth, Jack Krug, Ryan Daisley, Wyatt Griffin, Linkin Radaker, Nathan Kessler, Tyler Myers, Elliot Park, Nathan Taylor, Warren Corbett, Creed Knepp, Rodney Waggoner, Wyatt Thrush, Eli Ross, Eli Miller, Kyle MacBeth.
Freshmen: Zayne Craig, Tate Lindermuth.
