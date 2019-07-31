WELLSBORO — The Clarion Little League under-10 baseball all-stars finished 1-2 at last week’s state tournament.
Clarion was eliminated last Friday in a 17-12 loss to Greater Pittston. Prior to that, Clarion opened the eight-team double-elimination tournament with a 13-10 loss to Hermitage on Wednesday before beating East Side, 10-6, on Thursday before its loss to Greater Pittston.
Media out of suburban Philadelphia wound up winning the tournament, beating Hollidaysburg twice in the finals, 9-4 and 17-10 on Tuesday, to claim the state title.
In other all-star news:
ELK/MCKEAN REGIONAL RUNNER-UP — The Elk/McKean Senior Little League All-Stars were as busy as anyone at this year’s Senior Little League Eastern Regional in Bangor, Maine, last week. It finished second after going 5-2 overall.
Last Tuesday, Elk/McKean — it’s a combination of Johnsonburg, Kane and Ridgway Little Leagues — won a pair of one-run games to reach the finals, 7-6 over Maryland and 11-10 over New Jersey.
Then Wednesday in the regional final against Delaware, the Pennsylvania champions dropped a 9-8 decision and was eliminated.
SHIPPENSBURG WINS JUNIOR LL TITLE AT DUBOIS — DuBois hosted the Junior Little League state tournament last week and it wrapped up on Sunday at City Park with Shippensburg beating Tri-Boro, 7-5, in the “if necessary” game.
Shippensburg was the unbeaten team going into the finals before Tri-Boro — a combination of General McLane, Cambridge Springs and French Creek Valley Little Leagues — forced a second game with a 6-2 win.
Tri-Boro was the Section 1 champion. That section is where the District 10 and 25 champions competed. Tri-Boro beat Harborcreek for the S1 title earlier this month.
ST. MARYS SOFTBALLERS FALL SHORT — The St. Marys Junior Little League softball team reached the semifinals of the Eastern Region in Orange, Conn., and were eliminated with its first and only loss of the tournament.
St. Marys finished 4-1, its first loss coming in a 2-1 loss to New York last Wednesday. New York advanced to the finals and beat Delaware 2-1 in a best-of-three final that finished with a 6-2 win in game three last Thursday.
New York advances to the World Series in Kirkland, Wash., this week.
ST. MARYS MINOR SOFTBALL WINS TITLE — The St. Marys under-10 softball all-stars rallied back through the losers’ bracket of the state tournament held in Wellsboro and captured the title with two straight wins over Northwest (Meadville area) last Tuesday and Wednesday with 7-2 and 11-1 wins.
St. Marys wound up going 6-1 over the seven-day, eight-team, double-elimination tournament. It started with a 20-0 rout of Ingomar before dropping its only game of the week in a 1-0 loss to Delaware Valley.
From there, St. Marys ripped off wins against West Suburban (3-2), Mifflinburg (8-4) and Delaware Valley (6-1) before sweeping Northwest.
Next up for St. Marys is the Eastern Regional Invitational Tournament this week in Jenkins Township near Wilkes Barre. It opened with a 12-0 win in four innings against Vermont on Monday.
OTHER NEWS — East Pennsboro near Harrisburg won the Major (12-and-under) Division baseball title, beating Newtown-Edgemont, 5-0 to finish off a 4-0 run to the state title last Saturday. Next up for the state champions is the Eastern Regional in Bristol, Conn., starting Aug. 4.
South Williamsport, the state champion in the Major Division of softball, won the Eastern Region title last Thursday also in Bristol with a 3-2 win over Connecticut. It’ll advance to the World Series in Portland, Ore., starting Aug. 7.