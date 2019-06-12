District 10 announced the brackets for the upcoming all-star season and all four Brookville squads got their first-round matchups.

In baseball, the 12-and-under team opens at home against Punxsutawney on June 24. It’s a seven-team double-elimination bracket that also has Kane, Fox Township, DuBois, Brockway and St. Marys, which has the first-round bye.

The tournament continues at least through July 5 with a second finals game, if necessary, set for July 7.

The 10-and-under squad also opens at home on June 29 against DuBois. It’s also a seven-team double-elimination bracket that includes St. Marys, Ridgway, Punxsutawney, Brockway and Johnsonburg, which has the first-round bye.

The tournament continues through at least July 9 with a second finals game, if needed, scheduled for July 11.

Softball in the 12-and-under division gets going first on June 19 at home against DuBois.

The 10-and-under softballers start June 25 at St. Marys in a five-team double-elimation setup.

The tournament runs through July 3 with a second finals game, if needed, scheduled for July 5.

— Here are the District 10 All-Star tournament brackets in the 10-under and 12-and-under divisions in baseball and softball, the four divisions in which Brookville has an entry. Week day games begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. TBA-Site of game to be determined.

BASEBALL

12-AND-UNDER

MONDAY, June 24

Game 1: Kane at Fox Township

Game 2: Brockway at DuBois

Game 3: Punxsutawney at Brookville

WEDNESDAY, June 26

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, TBA

FRIDAY, June 28

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

SUNDAY, June 30

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA

TUESDAY, July 2

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, TBA

FRIDAY, July 5

Championship

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, TBA

SUNDAY, July 7

Game 13: If necessary, TBA

10-AND-UNDER

SATURDAY, June 29

Game 1: St. Marys at Ridgway

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway

Game 3: DuBois at Brookville

MONDAY, July 1

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, TBA

WEDNESDAY, July 3

Game 4: Johnsonburg vs. Game 1 winner, TBA

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

FRIDAY, July 5

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA

SUNDAY, July 7

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, TBA

TUESDAY, July 9

Championship

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, TBA

THURSDAY, July 11

Game 13: If necessary, TBA

SOFTBALL

12-AND-UNDER

WEDNESDAY, June 19

Game 1: DuBois at Brookville

Game 2: St. Marys at Punxsutawney

FRIDAY, June 21

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

SUNDAY, June 23

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, TBA

TUESDAY, June 25

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

THURSDAY, June 27

Game 7: If necessary

10-AND-UNDER

SUNDAY, June 23

Game 1: Brockway at DuBois

TUESDAY, June 25

Game 2: Brookville at St. Marys

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA

THURSDAY, June 27

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

SATURDAY, June 29

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, TBA

MONDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, TBA

WEDNESDAY, July 3

Championship

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, TBA

FRIDAY, July 5

Game 9: If necessary, TBA

