District 10 announced the brackets for the upcoming all-star season and all four Brookville squads got their first-round matchups.
In baseball, the 12-and-under team opens at home against Punxsutawney on June 24. It’s a seven-team double-elimination bracket that also has Kane, Fox Township, DuBois, Brockway and St. Marys, which has the first-round bye.
The tournament continues at least through July 5 with a second finals game, if necessary, set for July 7.
The 10-and-under squad also opens at home on June 29 against DuBois. It’s also a seven-team double-elimination bracket that includes St. Marys, Ridgway, Punxsutawney, Brockway and Johnsonburg, which has the first-round bye.
The tournament continues through at least July 9 with a second finals game, if needed, scheduled for July 11.
Softball in the 12-and-under division gets going first on June 19 at home against DuBois.
The 10-and-under softballers start June 25 at St. Marys in a five-team double-elimation setup.
The tournament runs through July 3 with a second finals game, if needed, scheduled for July 5.
— Here are the District 10 All-Star tournament brackets in the 10-under and 12-and-under divisions in baseball and softball, the four divisions in which Brookville has an entry. Week day games begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. TBA-Site of game to be determined.
BASEBALL
12-AND-UNDER
MONDAY, June 24
Game 1: Kane at Fox Township
Game 2: Brockway at DuBois
Game 3: Punxsutawney at Brookville
WEDNESDAY, June 26
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, TBA
FRIDAY, June 28
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA
SUNDAY, June 30
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA
TUESDAY, July 2
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, TBA
FRIDAY, July 5
Championship
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, TBA
SUNDAY, July 7
Game 13: If necessary, TBA
10-AND-UNDER
SATURDAY, June 29
Game 1: St. Marys at Ridgway
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway
Game 3: DuBois at Brookville
MONDAY, July 1
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, TBA
WEDNESDAY, July 3
Game 4: Johnsonburg vs. Game 1 winner, TBA
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA
FRIDAY, July 5
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA
SUNDAY, July 7
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, TBA
TUESDAY, July 9
Championship
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, TBA
THURSDAY, July 11
Game 13: If necessary, TBA
SOFTBALL
12-AND-UNDER
WEDNESDAY, June 19
Game 1: DuBois at Brookville
Game 2: St. Marys at Punxsutawney
FRIDAY, June 21
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA
SUNDAY, June 23
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, TBA
TUESDAY, June 25
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
THURSDAY, June 27
Game 7: If necessary
10-AND-UNDER
SUNDAY, June 23
Game 1: Brockway at DuBois
TUESDAY, June 25
Game 2: Brookville at St. Marys
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA
THURSDAY, June 27
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA
SATURDAY, June 29
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, TBA
MONDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, TBA
WEDNESDAY, July 3
Championship
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, TBA
FRIDAY, July 5
Game 9: If necessary, TBA