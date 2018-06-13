While District 10 Little League officials were planning on releasing brackets on Wednesday, we do know that action begins as early as next week.
For Brookville, that means the under-12 team will play as early as Monday with the under-10 squad playing as early as Wednesday.
Brookville’s other two all-star entries, the under-11 and under-12 baseball teams will open the following week — the under-12 as early as June 27 and under-11 as early as June 29.
The under-10 softball all-star roster was released last week:
Manager: Casey Snyder. Coaches: Dan Tollini, Rob Bowser, Kelly Belfiore.
Players: Aubrey Belfiore, Kailin Bowser, Riley Eble, Julie Greeley, Laela Kammerdeiner, Megan McKinney, Averi Pangallo, Lily Plyler, McKenna Potts, Alyssa Tollini, Gabrielle West, Ella Whitehill, Samantha Whitling.
Here are the other all-star rosters once again:
BASEBALL
Under-12
Manager: Kevin Smith. Coaches: Tom Krug, Jim Kessler.
Players: James Carberry, Brad Fiscus, Burke Fleming, Kellan Haines, Cole Householder, Carter Kessler, Gage Kiehl, Landon Knapp, Jack Knapp, Charlie Krug, Jack Pete, Killian Radel, Riley Smith.
Under-11
Manager: Kenny Lindermuth. Coaches: Casey Belfiore, Mike Marrara.
Players: Ladd Blake, Easton Belfiore, Luke Burton, Owen Fleming, Hayden Freeman, Kolton Griffin, Gavin Hannah, Parker Kalgren, Clayton Knapp, Sam Krug, Landen Marrara, Hunter Means, Donte Murray.
SOFTBALL
Under-12
Manager: Cliff Park. Coaches: Paul Sorek, Rob Bowser, Sandy Hack.
Players: Natalee Battaglia, Mara Bowser, Eden Crate, Jordan Daisley, Kerstyn Davie, Aubreona Eble, Harley Geer, Bethany Hack, Emma Kimmel, Hannah Lundgren, Zoie Potts, Audrey Sorek.
SEASON WRAPPING UP — The Little League baseball division finished its regular season and final weekend tournament last weekend with S&T Bank winning the round-robin setup with a 4-0 record. That lands it in this week’s best-of-three championship series against No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet. Games are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Zufall Field with a third game, if necessary, scheduled for Friday.
Final regular-season standings: S&T Bank (9-3), FOE (7-5), No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet (6-6), Berry (4-8), Pirates (4-8).
Minor League kid pitch wraps up this week with T-ball and machine pitch games scheduled through June 21. The annual Tim Weaver Memorial Tournament for under-8 kid pitch players is June 29-30 at Zufall and Kirby fields.
Here are some game reports from the weekend and last week’s regular-season schedule:
SATURDAY, June 9
Tournament
S&T Bank 4, FOE 2
Jack Pete, Brad Fiscus and Easton Belfiore combined on a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts to beat FOE. Pete had three hits while Landon Knapp doubled. Carter Kessler had three hits for FOE, including a double. Kessler, Riley Smith and Kellan Haines combined to strike out eight.
Berry 5, Pirates 2
Berry scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to get by the Pirates. Hunter Means, Luke Burton, Gage Kiehl, Danny Drake and Charlie Krug each doubled. Krug had two hits. Landon Marrara had three hits for the Pirates.
S&T Bank 10,
Brookville Chevy 3
Owen Fleming and Landon Knapp each doubled twice while Jack Pete tripled to lead S&T. Easton Belfiore, Pete and Fleming combined to strike out nine on the mound. Chevy got doubles from Caleb Kornbau and Quinton Perry. Kornbau, Radel and Cole Householder combined to strike out eight batters.
FOE 1, Pirates 0
Carter Kessler, Riley Smith and Kellan Haines combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead FOE to the shutout win over the Pirates. Hunter Means singled in Kessler for the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kessler doubled before scoring. Blake Porter and Jake Popson hit singles. For the Pirates, Jack Knapp and Zane Esposito doubled.
S&T Bank 13, Berry 1
In four innings, Jack Pete and Owen Fleming combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Pete, and Landon and Clayton Knapp each had two hits. Pete doubled and tripled while Fleming and Clayton Knapp hit doubles. For Berry, Luke Burton and Danny Drake singled. Charlie and Sam Krug, and Donte Morey pitched.
S&T Bank 10, Pirates 8
Jack Pete hit a two-run homer and Owen Fleming went 3-for-3 with a double to lead S&T past the Pirates. Landon Knapp and Brad Fiscus each had two hits while Landon and Clayton Knapp, Fiscus and Fleming combined to strike out seven. Jack Knapp hit a grand slam home run in the first inning for the Pirates, finishing 3-for-3. Knapp, Will Shofestall and Sergio Sotillo combined to strike out nine on the mound.
Pirates 10,
Brookville Chevy 9
In a five-inning game, the Pirates held off Chevy for the win as Jack Knapp doubled twice and Jake Popson tripled and singled. Sergio Sotillo and Zane Esposito doubled. Cole Householder had two hits for Chevy.
THURSDAY, June 7
Pirates 8, FOE 5
Jack Knapp had two hits with a double as the Pirates scored three runs in the top of the fifth to get by FOE. Carter Kessler had three hits for FOE, including a double.
WEDNESDAY, June 6
S&T Bank 6, Berry 5
Landon Knapp doubled while Brad Fiscus, Knapp and Owen Fleming combined on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts on the mound. Gage Kiehl doubled and struck out 10 in five innings for Berry. He and Charlie Krug combined on a three-hitter. Krug doubled twice.
TUESDAY, June 5
Brookville Chevy 12,
Pirates 3
Chevy got two hits apiece from Kaleb Kornbau and Gavin Hannah while Aiden Whitcomb doubled as did Hannah. Jack Knapp hit a two-run homer and doubled for the Pirates. Landon Marrara and Ladd Blake hit singles.
MONDAY, June 4
S&T Bank 23,
FOE 9
Owen Fleming doubled and tripled as S&T beat FOE in five innings. Clayton Knapp and Brad Fiscus hit doubles. Knapp and Carl Gibson combined for the win on the mound. Knapp struck out four in three innings while Gibson struck out two in one inning. Carter Kessler and Riley Smith each had three hits for FOE. Smith doubled.
