After a one-year hiatus, the Little League All-Star season returns to area leagues with Brookville being no exception.

The Brookville Area Little League will have four teams compete in the District 10 tournaments — Little League baseball and softball, Minor League (9-and-10) and Junior Little League (13-and-14) baseball.

First up is the Little League (11-and-12-year-olds) softballers, who host Punxsutawney at Baughman Field on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

It’s a double-elimination tournament featuring seven teams that also includes DuBois, Bradford, Warren, St. Marys/Fox Township and a combo team featuring Potter/McKean, Smethport and Mount Jewett.

Saturday’s winner meets DuBois at a site to be announced next Monday while the loser plays next Wednesday against a foe to be determined after Monday’s games.

The tournament continues through at June 29 with an “if necessary” game set for July 1. The D10 champion will play in the section tournament hosted by Brookville this year starting July 6,

The 11-12-year-old baseball team starts June 25 in an 11-team double-elimination setup at Brockway. The winner plays Johnsonburg-Ridgway on June 27 while the loser faces the Kane vs. Potter/McKean loser on June 29.

The tournament continues through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game scheduled for July 11.

The 9-10-year-old baseballers open June 29 at home against DuBois in the start of a seven-team double-elimination tournament. The winner meets Punxsutawney on July 3 while the loser also plays July 3 against a team to be determined.

The 13-14-year-old baseball team is part of a four-team double-elimination bracket beginning July 3 when it travels to DuBois. Ridgway/Fox visits St. Marys in the other semifinal.

The winners and losers play July 5 with the tournament continuing through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game set for July 11. The D10 champion plays at sectionals in Smethport starting July 20.

Here are the all-star rosters with schedules:

BASEBALL

Junior League (13-14)

Coaches: Mike Marrara, Rob LaBenne, Bill Blake. Players: Owen Fleming, Landen Marrara, Kolton Griffin, Ladd Blake, Sam Krug, Sergio Sotillo, Blake Porter, Will Shofestall, Dante Morey, Hunter Whitlatch, Luke Burton, Christian Cox.

Little League (11-12)

Coaches: Nathan Phillips, Joe Kalgren, Jed Fiscus, Sam Whitling. Players: Tyler Barnett, Joel Burton, Oliver Butcher, Isaiah Campbell, Lenny Ferraro, Luke Fiscus, Gabe Hannah, Cody Householder, Parker Kalgren, Chase Nimmo, Zach Phillips, Liam Whitling.

Minor League (9-10)

Coaches: Kevin Smith, Chris Rhodes, Chuck Painter, Kurt Lewis. Players: Landon Ankeny, Calin Carberry, Landen Coleman, Kabe Kaltenbach, Ethan Lauer, Colby Lewis, Conner Lewis, Jackson Miller, Braylon Miner, Reegan Painter, Eason Rhodes, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver.

SOFTBALL

Little League (11-12)

Coaches: Kelly Belfiore, Vinnie Esposito, Craig Adamson, Mark McLaughlin. Players: Ava Adamson, Aubrey Belfiore, Elizabeth Delancey, Payton Eble, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Paige Huffman, Palynn Lindermuth, Makaya McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler, Cassidy Sarvey.

SCHEDULES

Weekend games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Weekday games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

BASEBALL

JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE

SATURDAY, July 3

Game 1: Ridgway/Fox at St. Marys

Game 2: Brookville at DuBois

MONDAY, July 5

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

WEDNESDAY, July 7

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

FRIDAY, July 9

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

SUNDAY, July 11

Game 7: If necessary

LITTLE LEAGUE

FRIDAY, June 25

Game 1: Bradford at Warren

Game 2: Brookville at Brockway

Game 3: St. Marys at DuBois

SUNDAY, June 27

Game 4: Potter/McKean at Kane

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Smethport/Mt. Jewett

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Johnsonburg/Ridgway

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Punxsutawney

TUESDAY, June 29

Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 10: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser

THURSDAY, July 1

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser

Game 13: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

Recommended Video

SATURDAY, July 3

Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 loser

MONDAY, July 5

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

WEDNESDAY, July 7

Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser

FRIDAY, July 9

Championship

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner

SUNDAY, July 11

Game 21: If necessary

MINOR LEAGUE

TUESDAY, June 29

Game 1: DuBois at Brookville

Game 2: Kane at St. Marys

Game 3: Fox/JB/Ridgway at Bradford

THURSDAY, July 1

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

SATURDAY, July 3

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser

MONDAY, July 5

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

WEDNESDAY, July 7

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser

FRIDAY, July 9

Championship

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner

SUNDAY, July 11

Game 13: If necessary

SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

SATURDAY, June 19

Game 1: Punxsutawney at Brookville

Game 2: Potter/McKean and Smethport/Mt. Jewett at Bradford

Game 3: Warren at St. Marys/Fox

MONDAY, June 21

Game 4: DuBois vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

WEDNESDAY, June 23

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser

FRIDAY, June 25

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser

SUNDAY, June 27

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser

TUESDAY, June 29

Championship

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner

THURSDAY, July 1

Game 13: If necessary

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos