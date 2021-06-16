After a one-year hiatus, the Little League All-Star season returns to area leagues with Brookville being no exception.
The Brookville Area Little League will have four teams compete in the District 10 tournaments — Little League baseball and softball, Minor League (9-and-10) and Junior Little League (13-and-14) baseball.
First up is the Little League (11-and-12-year-olds) softballers, who host Punxsutawney at Baughman Field on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
It’s a double-elimination tournament featuring seven teams that also includes DuBois, Bradford, Warren, St. Marys/Fox Township and a combo team featuring Potter/McKean, Smethport and Mount Jewett.
Saturday’s winner meets DuBois at a site to be announced next Monday while the loser plays next Wednesday against a foe to be determined after Monday’s games.
The tournament continues through at June 29 with an “if necessary” game set for July 1. The D10 champion will play in the section tournament hosted by Brookville this year starting July 6,
The 11-12-year-old baseball team starts June 25 in an 11-team double-elimination setup at Brockway. The winner plays Johnsonburg-Ridgway on June 27 while the loser faces the Kane vs. Potter/McKean loser on June 29.
The tournament continues through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game scheduled for July 11.
The 9-10-year-old baseballers open June 29 at home against DuBois in the start of a seven-team double-elimination tournament. The winner meets Punxsutawney on July 3 while the loser also plays July 3 against a team to be determined.
The 13-14-year-old baseball team is part of a four-team double-elimination bracket beginning July 3 when it travels to DuBois. Ridgway/Fox visits St. Marys in the other semifinal.
The winners and losers play July 5 with the tournament continuing through at least July 9 with the “if necessary” game set for July 11. The D10 champion plays at sectionals in Smethport starting July 20.
Here are the all-star rosters with schedules:
BASEBALL
Junior League (13-14)
Coaches: Mike Marrara, Rob LaBenne, Bill Blake. Players: Owen Fleming, Landen Marrara, Kolton Griffin, Ladd Blake, Sam Krug, Sergio Sotillo, Blake Porter, Will Shofestall, Dante Morey, Hunter Whitlatch, Luke Burton, Christian Cox.
Little League (11-12)
Coaches: Nathan Phillips, Joe Kalgren, Jed Fiscus, Sam Whitling. Players: Tyler Barnett, Joel Burton, Oliver Butcher, Isaiah Campbell, Lenny Ferraro, Luke Fiscus, Gabe Hannah, Cody Householder, Parker Kalgren, Chase Nimmo, Zach Phillips, Liam Whitling.
Minor League (9-10)
Coaches: Kevin Smith, Chris Rhodes, Chuck Painter, Kurt Lewis. Players: Landon Ankeny, Calin Carberry, Landen Coleman, Kabe Kaltenbach, Ethan Lauer, Colby Lewis, Conner Lewis, Jackson Miller, Braylon Miner, Reegan Painter, Eason Rhodes, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver.
SOFTBALL
Little League (11-12)
Coaches: Kelly Belfiore, Vinnie Esposito, Craig Adamson, Mark McLaughlin. Players: Ava Adamson, Aubrey Belfiore, Elizabeth Delancey, Payton Eble, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Paige Huffman, Palynn Lindermuth, Makaya McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler, Cassidy Sarvey.
SCHEDULES
Weekend games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Weekday games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BASEBALL
JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE
SATURDAY, July 3
Game 1: Ridgway/Fox at St. Marys
Game 2: Brookville at DuBois
MONDAY, July 5
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
WEDNESDAY, July 7
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
FRIDAY, July 9
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
SUNDAY, July 11
Game 7: If necessary
LITTLE LEAGUE
FRIDAY, June 25
Game 1: Bradford at Warren
Game 2: Brookville at Brockway
Game 3: St. Marys at DuBois
SUNDAY, June 27
Game 4: Potter/McKean at Kane
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Smethport/Mt. Jewett
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Johnsonburg/Ridgway
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Punxsutawney
TUESDAY, June 29
Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 10: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser
THURSDAY, July 1
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser
Game 13: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
SATURDAY, July 3
Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 loser
MONDAY, July 5
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner
Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 7
Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser
FRIDAY, July 9
Championship
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner
SUNDAY, July 11
Game 21: If necessary
MINOR LEAGUE
TUESDAY, June 29
Game 1: DuBois at Brookville
Game 2: Kane at St. Marys
Game 3: Fox/JB/Ridgway at Bradford
THURSDAY, July 1
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
SATURDAY, July 3
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser
MONDAY, July 5
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 7
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
FRIDAY, July 9
Championship
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner
SUNDAY, July 11
Game 13: If necessary
SOFTBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
SATURDAY, June 19
Game 1: Punxsutawney at Brookville
Game 2: Potter/McKean and Smethport/Mt. Jewett at Bradford
Game 3: Warren at St. Marys/Fox
MONDAY, June 21
Game 4: DuBois vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
WEDNESDAY, June 23
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser
FRIDAY, June 25
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser
SUNDAY, June 27
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
TUESDAY, June 29
Championship
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner
THURSDAY, July 1
Game 13: If necessary