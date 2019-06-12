The Brookville Raiders’ 4x100-meter relay of Cabe Park, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek, after running to a second-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, earned a postseason award via the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association.
The foursome earned honorable mention all-state recognition, the first Brookville entry honored since Ryan Thrush’s run in 2017’s indoor and outdoor seasons.
Thrush was a Second Team selection in the outdoor season’s 400 dash after winning the Class 2A state title. He earned Honorable Mention honors in the 800 run in outdoors as well along with a Third Team selection in the indoors 400 dash.
Prior to that, from 2011 through 2013, Lanae Newsome earned nine all-state honors, five in triple jump (two First Team, three Second Team) in indoors and outdoors combined, a Third Team honor in both indoors and outdoors long jump, and Honorable Mention selections in outdoors 100 and 200 dashes.
It’s not known for sure if any Brookville athlete earned any PTFCA honors prior to 2000.
Park, Krug, Thrush and Dworek are headed to the New Balance Nationals this weekend at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C. They’ll run in Saturday’s preliminaries to try to land a spot in Sunday’s finals.
The same four also qualified to run in the 800-meter sprint medley relay, which consists of two 100-meter dashes, a 200 dash and a 400 dash anchor. Park and Krug will run 100 dashes, Dworek the 200 leg and Thrush the anchor 400.
The medley relay is a time final on Sunday, with no preliminary round.
TRACK RECORDS
BOYS
100 dash: Bryan Dworek (2019), 10.76.
200 dash: Ian Thrush (2019), 21.48.
400 dash: Ryan Thrush (2017), 48.18.
800 run: Ryan Thrush (2017), 1:50.89.
1,600 run: Ryan Thrush (2015), 4:27.38.
3,200 run: Kenny Foster (2004), 9:51.8.
110 hurdles: Dillon Olson (2019), 14.74.
300 hurdles: Dillon Olson (2019), 39.16.
4x100 relay: Park, Krug, I. Thrush, Dworek (2019), 42.02.
4x400 relay: Dillon Olson, Kyle MacBeth, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush (2019), 3:24.51.
4x800 relay: Kevin Harriger, Doug Roseman, Rob Stormer, Pat Smith (1985), 8:05.51.
High jump: Vinny Dougherty (2011), 6-7.
Long jump: Bryan Dworek (2019), 22-7.25.
Triple jump: Vinny Dougherty (2011), 46-7.75.
Pole Vault: Chris Miller (1998), 14-0.
Shot put: Matt Shaffer (1998), 53-3.
Discus: Greg Ross (1985), 146-5.
Javelin: Ryan Kerr (2012), 207-2.
GIRLS
100 dash: Lanae Newsome (2013), 11.98.
200 dash: Lanae Newsome (2013), 24.72.
400 dash: Lanae Newsome (2011), 58.74.
800 run: Mandy Richards (1996), 2:20.05.
1,600 run: Mandy Richards (1997), 5:19.24.
3,200 run: Mandy Richards (1997), 11:28.84.
100 hurdles: Aisha Newsome (2013), 15.44.
300 hurdles: Aisha Newsome (2013), 44.22.
4x100 relay: Brianne Dietrich, Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe, Lanae Newsome (2011), 48.86.
4x400 relay: Katie Zents, Alyssa Byerly, Lanae Newsome, Aisha Newsome (2010), 4:07.28.
4x800 relay: Amy Wolfe, Becky Hulse, Jen Standfest, Mandy Richards (1996), 9:41.54.
High jump: Barb Reinard (1981), 5-8.
Long jump: Lanae Newsome (2013), 19-0.5.
Triple jump: Lanae Newsome (2013), 40-4.
Pole vault: Brandi Cooper (2014), 11-1.
Shot put: Jan Grottenthaler (1982), 37-0.5.
Discus: Arlene Sain (1987), 112-8.
Javelin: April Geer (1997, old javelin), 125-4; Cortney Greeley (2005, new javelin setup), 121-1.