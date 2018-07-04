BROCKWAY — The Allegheny Mountain League continued its winning streak in the annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game by beating the KSAC, 40-14, on Friday night in Brockway.
Those conference names will disappear starting this fall thanks to the reshuffling of the District 9 football landscape, so the AML finished its run with a 3-0 record against the KSAC.
More important was another round of scholarships awarded to area players.
Brookville’s Brandon Mcgranor (First Commonwealth Bank), Clarion’s Zak Bauer (Burns White Attorneys at Law) and Spencer Miller (Penn Highlands Healthcare) as well as Clarion’s Colt Stimmell (Farmers National Bank) and Redbank Valley’s Logan Minich (Staley Capital Advisers) received $1,000 scholarships awarded by the event’s major sponsors at halftime.
KSAC and Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park says his team battled through plenty of adversity leading up to and during the contest, being short on player availability coupled with being put into positions they had not practiced in during the week because of the need to get other players rest during a game which saw high temperatures and a quick pace of play.
“They really did well. We had really good practices,” Park said. “We spent Sunday over here (Brockway) when it was raining, kind of explaining the offense and to get them an idea of what they were doing. It’s a lot to learn in three or four days. We had some opportunities tonight to catch some balls and put them in the end zone, and it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Still, Park was quick to point to the resiliency of his team as a something to be proud of when it comes to the week long process culminating in the game Friday night.
“As far as the effort goes, I thought they played hard and that’s what we talked about,” Park said. “This is going to be the last football game for a lot of them. You know, go out how you want to be remembered as a player, and I thought we played hard and I don’t think we rolled over.”
Four total passing touchdowns were thrown in the game between the two squads, all in the first quarter.
Kane’s Reed Williams, on his way to being named AML Offensive MVP of the game, connected with three different receivers on scores, including former teammate Ray Maze on a 60-yard touchdown. Williams also found Ridgway standout Neil MacDonald on a 71-yard bomb that opened the game’s scoring.
Clarion-Limestone quarterback Brenden Makray was able to soften the quick start by the AML by finding Clarion’s Miller, who earned KSAC defensive MVP honors, on a 47-yard touchdown. Previous to the score, Miller had leaped to intercept Williams after the AML had recovered an onside kick in KSAC territory.
Early in the second quarter, Bradford’s bruising back John Eakin pounded the ball in for a 1-yard TD.
Before the half ended, the KSAC also ran for a score, on an 82-yarder by way of Clarion’s Colton Rapp, who took home the KSAC Offensive MVP award.
Rapp led all rushers in carries and yards on the day, with 135 yards on 16 carries. The two teams went into halftime with the AML leading, 26-14.
From there, the AML was able to secure a victory by shutting out the KSAC in the second half, while adding 14 more points to the scoreboard.
Curwensville’s Nick Stewart scored on a 4-yard run the third, while Eakin added another rushing TD with a little more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.
For the KSAC, Makray finished 18-of-39 for 225 yards with his one TD pass and three interceptions.
The Raiders’ McGranor rushed for 20 yards on six carries.
Along with his receiving score in the first, the Bobcats’ Miller caught four more passes, totaling 87 yards receiving. Rapp also tacked on six catches for 55 yards.
C-L’s Kyle Kerle caught 3 passes for 10 yards from his former quarterback Makray.
Redbank’s Brock Barrett hauled in 3 catches for 44 yards.
Miller and McGranor each recorded interceptions for the KSAC defense.
