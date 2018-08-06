At age 27, Brookville native Charles Elliott “Andy” Hastings received his diploma at the University of Pittsburgh.
The World War I veteran walked across the stage on Feb. 19, 1920 and graduated from the school of Economics. Traditionally a solemn and official affair most likely, Dean A.B. Wright took a few moments to praise Hastings.
“Wright referred to his war record with base hospital unit 24 in France, his interest in all school activities, his splendid showing as a student and his fine work in athletics,” the Pittsburgh Press reported the next day.
And as Wright concluded his praise of Hastings, the Pitt band, in spite of the dignity of the occasion, the Press continued, struck up “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here” and the assembled students broke forth in loud hand-clapping. Chancellor S.B. McCormick also paid Hastings a fine tribute.
His fine work in athletics indeed. The 1912 Brookville High School graduate earned seven varsity letters at Pitt, four of them in football and in 1916 and 1917 he helped the Panthers win national titles under legendary coach Glenn “Pop” Warner.
And look it up. Hastings, a halfback and fullback in Warner’s famous wing-T offense, was an instrumental player in those glory years — Pitt went 30-3-1 in his four seasons — and he led his team in scoring all four of those years. His 255 points scored — 30 touchdowns, 36 point-after kicks and 13 field goals — almost 99 years after he finished playing his final game, still rank sixth on the team’s all-time scoring list.
Hastings, who worked for Blawnox Steel in the real estate department, died at the young age of 41 in 1934.
The Jeffersonian Democrat reported: “Charles Elliott “Andy” Hastings, the greatest all-around athlete Brookville High School ever produced, died at his home on North Highland Avenue in Pittsburgh yesterday afternoon. He was a few months past 40 years old and had been ill several months.”
The Press: “Pitt’s greatest football team, the 1916 eleven which was pronounced one of the strongest ever on the gridiron, lost another of its famous members yesterday through the death of Charles E. “Andy” Hastings of the East End.
“During his playing days, Mr. Hastings gained the reputation of being one of the hardest running backs in the country and a blocker of exceptional ability. Weighing more than 180 pounds and standing 5 feet, 9 inches, he was fast and shifty and bore the brunt of many of Pitt’s crushing drives.”
Five years later, the high school gymnasium at his alma mater was named for him in late February of 1939 and it stood as one of the area’s top venues for district playoff games and the host for the long-running Northwest Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament run by the YMCA until the school was closed in the early 1960s.
Hastings’ former Panthers teammate Dr. John B. “Jock” Sutherland, who was then the Panthers head coach, was the main speaker at the dedication.
Before the official dedication, Sutherland called Hastings, “A hard, fighting athlete who was undoubtedly the most popular man on the campus. A man whose memory is as green as the turf which blankets his grave. … This large gathering (some 1,200 in attendance) is the greatest tribute that could be paid to anyone, a tribute of love and esteem.
“I dedicate this fine building in the name of one who was a perfect example of clean living men, Charles Elliott Hastings.”
EARLY YEARS
Naturally, many details of Hastings’ young days growing up in Brookville are sketchy, but there are some.
He was born in January of 1893 and grew up on Jefferson Street. A BHS Class of 1912 picture was published in the Brookville American shortly before the gymnasium dedication in 1939 and he was one of 27 students. He was nicknamed “Red” for his auburn hair and drew a good-natured “Andy” nickname following a story centering on a gift he gave his girlfriend.
Described as a “husky youth” Hastings was proficient in each sport, a true natural. In basketball he played center and was a “whiz” at dribbling. Hastings scored an average of 10 points per game in the 12-game schedule. A 1911 note in the Democrat indicated he was elected captain of the basketball team for what would be his upcoming senior season. His baseball skill was never truly realized while he was in school at Brookville, but accounts of the games always listed him as having two hits or more in a game while playing the infield.
But he never played football at Brookville because the school stopped the program in the early 1900s. Accounts of a team are confirmed from 1900 to 1903, but an “Old Timers Football Reunion” was organized years later, mentioning players who played in the 1900-06 era. Most likely, the violence in the early days of the sport, which almost led to a national ban on the game, led many area high schools to back out of the sport for decades. Football officially returned to Brookville in the fall of 1929.
The best details perhaps of Hastings’ athletic ability can be traced to the Jefferson County Track and Field Meet in 1911.
In that meet, Hastings scored more points by himself, than any of the competing high schools. He scored 44 points, winning the standing broad jump (9 feet), discus (106 feet, 8 inches), hammer throw (119 feet, 6 inches), running high jump (4 feet, 11 inches), running broad jump (19 feet, 10 1/2 inches), shot put (40 feet, 8 inches) and standing high jump (4 feet, 4 inches), all without modern equipment and on a dirt track.
The only events Hastings lost were sprint races against Jimmy DeHart of Reynoldsville. DeHart, seven months younger than Hastings, wound up being a lifelong friend. Both headed to Kiski Prep after high school and then Pittsburgh where the two helped form the backbone of some of Panthers’ greatest teams.
KISKI PREP AND THEN TO PITT
It didn’t take long for Hastings to make an impact at Kiski Prep, a post-high school institution located in Saltsburg on the southwestern tip of Indiana County. He immediately made a difference on the football and basketball teams.
In the fall of 1912, Kiski’s dominating season included a Westmoreland County football title following a 24-6 win over Greensburg High School. Hastings started at right halfback and scored two touchdowns.
It’s likely that the Kiski squad was a bit older and likely stronger than its high school counterparts, but it also played “up” and beat at least one collegiate team. The Pittsburgh Daily Post reported that Kiski “surprises collegians and wins” in a 13-7 win over Grove City College. Hastings started at left halfback.
In 1914, Kiski won a huge game against Indiana Normal, a predecessor to IUP, to claim the title of what the Pittsburgh Daily Post called “the football champions of Western Pennsylvania.”
“The game was witnessed by the largest crowd ever gathered on the Normal field. A special train brought the Kiski team rooters and a brass band here at noon. They marched to the athletic field an hour before the game started. Recitations (classes) were suspended early in the day at the Normal school and the entire student body, with a dozen song and yell leaders, lined one side of the field.”
Kiski won, 32-7. DeHart “the fleet-footed quarterback” ran for a touchdown while Hastings also got carries. He also booted a field goal from the 30-yard line, which with the goal posts located on the goal line at the time, would have actually meant a 30-yarder.
“Kiski played wonderful football throughout the game. Her line was bucked repeatedly, but it remained intact to the end. Every play by (Kiski) revealed remarkable teamwork.”
Kiski would serve Pitt well as a pipeline of football talent to the Panthers’ roster, led by Hastings and DeHart.
Hastings starred on the hardwood at Kiski as well. At the end of the 1913-14 season, Kiski notched a big win over the East Liberty YMCA, 31-29. The Post-Gazette offered a scouting report on Hastings and DeHart:
“Hastings is a wonder at every branch of the game and is the logical man for center for that reason. He played roving guard last year, but nevertheless is doing splendidly at his new position. DeHart covers the floor roving guard … these five men under the excellent teaching of Coach Marsh have welded into one of the best basketball teams Kiski every had.”
Hastings at least spent time back in Brookville during those Kiski years in the summer. In June of 1913, two baseball box scores in the Democrat had Hastings playing for the Brookville squad in games against Dagus (Mines) of Elk County and Clarion. He went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in a 14-1 rout of Dagus, batting in the No. 3 spot and playing shortstop. He batted cleanup in a 15-1 rout of Clarion, hitting a double.
OFF TO PITT — The Pittsburg Press (the H in the city name wasn’t there at the time) trumpeted a strong recruiting class bolstered by players from nearby prep schools, including Kiski, as head coach Joe Duff prepared for his second season with the Panthers.
“The University of Pittsburg will get the cream of the Western Pennsylvania prep school athletic talent for her teams next year, according to announcements of those high in athletic circles there. Among those who will enter in the fall and try for the Blue and Gold teams are DeHart and Hastings, stars of the Kiski school whose sensational work in the game with Indiana Normal last fall stamped them as top-notchers.”
Others mentioned were Cliff Morrow, star halfback of Indiana Normal; Joe Matson of Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh; Harrington of Carlisle; and Henry “Doc” Carlson of Bellefonte Academy. Carlson would be a teammate of Hastings in both football, basketball and baseball and Pitt before embarking on a Hall of Fame basketball career that included a national championship in 1928 and 367 wins as Pitt’s basketball coach for 31 seasons. He’s in both the Naismith and National Collegiate Basketball hall of fames.
“DeHart played quarterback for Kiski, is a star infielder on the baseball team, plays a good basketball game and is a track athlete. Those who have seen him perform on the gridiron tout him as one of the fastest men Western Pennsylvania schools ever turned out. … Hastings is said to be just as good as the fleet-footed quarterback. Like DeHart, he’s an all-around athlete. He plays halfback on the football team, is a clever infielder and hard-hitting ball player in baseball and was a star of the invincible Kiski basketball team that swept everything before it last year. He is a great defensive man in football and a clever kicker.
“He and DeHart made a great combination in the backfield for Kiski. They are two of the most popular boys that ever graduated at the Saltsburg institution and their careers in college athletics will be watched by all the fans of the Allegheny Valley district.”
That turned out to be a very accurate prediction of the two Jefferson County natives.
FRESHMAN SEASON — Coach Duff was waiting for his players to report from all parts at Pitt’s preseason camp near Windber at Camp Hamilton in early September. The Press noted that a number of the players spent the summer playing baseball, including Hastings and DeHart in New Bethlehem.
The opener came at Cornell on Sept. 26, 1914 and the Panthers won, 9-3, as Hastings made a 35-yard field goal and Guy Williamson ran 70 yards for a touchdown. Hastings did miss a field goal, which made things slightly interesting at the end of the game when the home team threatened to score.
Still, Hastings’ kicking ability was noted by the Press a few days later: “With proper training such as will be given to him by Coach Harlan, who looks after this department, Hastings should develop into one of the best field goal artists that has worn a Pitt uniform for many years.”
The win started an 6-0 run to the season. At Westminster in Week 2, Pitt won 21-10 as Hastings and DeHart, who appeared to be alternating at left halfback, scored touchdowns. Hastings booted two-point after kicks. In a third straight road game to start the year, the Panthers grinded out a tough 13-6 win over Navy in Annapolis as they returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Hastings kicked a point-after.
Pitt’s home-opener at Forbes Field came against the vaunted Carlisle team coached by Warner. Carlisle’s claim to fame was both Warner and his superstar Jim Thorpe, who starred just a few years earlier. But this time around, Pitt beat the “Redmen” as the Press reported, 10-3. “The work of Hastings and DeHart stood out prominently for the Pittites.” DeHart scored the game’s only touchdown on a 27-yard run while Hastings kicked another field goal and added the extra point on DeHart’s touchdown.
With talk already beginning to hype the showdown with Washington & Jefferson, a game three weeks away, Pitt dispatched Georgetown (21-0) and Dickinson (96-0, yes 96-0) easily. Hastings scored on a 40-yard run and booted the point-after for the game’s first points against Georgetown and in the rout of Dickinson, the Panthers scored 14 touchdowns as Hastings scored three while adding five point-after kicks.
“To watch ‘Red’ running up the field through the Dickinson aggregation one would think he was a hockey star dribbling the puck along the ice. He would stop dead and cut in another direction while the Dickinson players were whirling around and grabbing at the atmosphere in Red’s last stopping place.”
But the perfect season ended at home against what was then regarded a football power in Washington & Jefferson, now a Division III school, but a major power in those days. In front of an estimated 30,000 at Forbes Field, it was W&J that pulled away late in the fourth quarter for the win. Hastings ran 13 times for 56 yards in the first half, but that was it as he broke his right hand in the second quarter and couldn’t continue.
Hastings kicked a field goal from 30 yards out and added the point-after boot on the team’s only touchdown for a 10-7 halftime lead.
The Press reported, “Pittsburg gamblers were hit hard. They had been making books that Pitt would lose by at least 18 points and that they would not score.”
In the same paper reporting the loss to W&J, the Press published a story that indicated that plans were being made at Pitt to make Warner the Panthers’ coach next season.
“We are going to have a great football team next season and we are going to have the best coach we can obtain,” said the Press informant, a prominent Pitt man. “Unless our plans fail, Warner will be here in charge. Everybody in the country knows what he has done at Carlisle and with the material he will have here, he should work wonders.”
Pitt still had two games left and won them both, 14-0 over Carnegie Tech and 13-3 over Penn State on Thanksgiving to close out the 8-1 season. Hastings definitely missed the Carnegie game with his injury as the Press reported that Hastings “is traveling in a sling.” He was not mentioned in the Penn State game story.
Hastings finished with a team-leading 252 yards rushing and 56 points — five touchdowns, 11 point-after kicks and five field goals.
POP LANDS AT PITT — Warner’s tenure at Pittsburgh was nine years long in what was a legendary career that spanned from 1895 through 1938. He had coached Thorpe at Carlisle and his seven-year tenure preceded his move to Pitt for the 1915 season.
Warner is considered one of the pioneers of modern football. He developed the single- and double-wing formations, the three-point stance and blocking techniques. The future Hall of Famer also started the “Pop Warner Little Scholars” youth football program that still exists today nationally.
The informant was right when telling the Press that Warner would have plenty of talent to work with. The Panthers wouldn’t lose again until the end of the 1918 season, a stretch of 32 straight wins, the best in school history.
“Andy Hastings is expected to make a big name for himself this year as a drop-kicker,” the Press reported from Windber in early September of 1915. “In his work last fall, he showed himself the best Pitt has ever had in this line, but everybody here anticipates still better performances by the halfback this season.”
Hastings and teammate Joe Watson reported to camp, coming off playing baseball in Brookville through the summer as was DeHart, who “led the independent circuit in base running, giving further evidence of his speed.”
NCAA CHAMPIONS BACK-TO-BACK — As it turned out, 1915 was the first of back-to-back national titles for the Panthers. The first one was a bit more in question as no clear-cut champion was named. The official NCAA record book lists Cornell, Oklahoma and Pitt being selected national champions. The Panthers got the nod from Parke Davis, who authored a national poll.
The Panthers went 8-0, outscoring foes 247-26 with five shutouts. Center Robert Peck of Lock Haven was a consensus All-American while Hastings and DeHart continued to lead the way out of the backfield.
Hastings missed the opening 32-0 win over Westminster, but returned to the lineup at left halfback in a 47-12 rout of Navy. He scored a touchdown on an 8-yard run while DeHart returned a punt 105 yards for a score, which remains a school record with two other 105-yarders.
Hastings and DeHart started and left and right halfback in Pitt’s 45-0 drubbing of Carlisle, Warner’s former team. Hastings scored a touchdown.
Off to Philadelphia, the Panthers outlasted Pennsylvania, 14-7, to improve to 4-0. Hastings scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the game’s first points. He was “knocked out” early in the fourth quarter, but DeHart’s TD run put the Panthers up 14-0 on the Quakers.
Hastings was at it again in a 42-7 win over Allegheny, scoring two touchdowns, one of them while “carrying the ball over with two visiting players hanging onto his body” in the fourth quarter. DeHart also ran for a touchdown.
The Panthers avenged their only loss of 1914 with a 19-0 blanking of W&J as Hastings scored on a 59-yard TD run. It was the first of three straight shutout wins to close the season. The Panthers shut out Carnegie Tech 28-0 as Hastings accounted for three of the touchdowns on runs of 33, 7, and 10 yards, and kicked all four point-after attempts.
And to finish off the unbeaten season, the Panthers blanked Penn State, 20-0, and the Press declared the Panthers sharing “Championship Honors of the East with Cornell.”
Hastings accounted for 17 of the points. He was one of 17 players awarded varsity letters after the game.
“I have nothing but praise for the members of my team,” Warner said. “Our success was due primarily to the grand spirit displayed by the boys and the manner in which they worked together. I knew the moment I saw the material that I had the best football team in the land and the boys’ achievements on the gridiron have verified my opinion.”
While Peck was the only All-American from Pitt on Walter Camp’s postseason all-star team, Hastings once again led the Panthers in rushing (503 yards) and scoring (74 points, 11 TDs, 5 point-after kicks, one field goal).
REPEAT IN 1916 — Many believe the 1916 ranks of the best Panthers team of at least that era as the Panthers again went unbeaten at 8-0, outscoring opponents 255-26 with six shutouts.
Prior to the season, Warner had no coaching peer as far as the local media was concerned: “There has never been a man connected with the game of football who has so regularly upset the program of his opponents by the production of new ideas, new combinations and new formations as the man who made the Indians famous for their originality of play, and the big coach has several novelties worked out each season with which to surprise his rivals.”
Hastings scored on two short runs and added three point-after kicks in the season-opening 57-0 rout of Allegheny.
On the road at Navy, Pitt survived its closest game of the season and gave up almost all the points it did all year in a 20-19 win over the Midshipmen. Hastings scored a touchdown, kicked two point-afters and intercepted two passes as they survived an overall poor day. “Navy scored three touchdowns, and two of them were the result of loose handling of the ball, so loose in fact that players on the average high school team if guilty would be ashamed of themselves.”
The Panthers gave up six points the rest of the season, with five more shutouts, four in a row after the Navy scare. They blanked Syracuse (30-0), Penn (20-0), Allegheny (46-0) and W&J (37-0) before holding off stubborn Carnegie Tech (14-6). Then they closed with a 31-0 win over Penn State.
Hastings kicked a field goal and three point-afters against Syracuse. In the win over Penn, Hastings scored a touchdown and kicked two field goals and two-point afters with DeHart adding a touchdown. DeHart ran for two touchdowns in the rout of Allegheny, in which Warner made several substitutions in the lopsided affair played in mud. Hastings did not play in Pitt’s 37-0 shutout of W&J, which was the most lopsided Panthers win over their then-rivals up to that point. DeHart scored two touchdowns.
But Hastings was back against Penn State and the win in front of 27,500 at Forbes Field, unlike the year before, appeared to be much more conclusive in determining the national championship. The Press reported “Blue and Gold takes the Championship of the Football World” in its headline.
“The crowd was divided in its sentiment, as the Centre County institution has a large alumni, but everyone had to marvel at the wonderful machine which Glenn Warner sent on the field, and when the news was flashed to the throng that Colgate had whipped Brown in Providence, thus giving Pitt the undisputed championship of the intercollegiate world, there was a mighty cheer.”
Once again as starters at left and right halfback, Hastings and DeHart each ran for a touchdown while Hastings kicked two field goals.
Like 1915 though, there was no clear-cut national champion. The NCAA record book lists Army and Pitt as champions and mentions of Army “complaining” that it wasn’t named champions in stories was mentioned. Army went 9-0 and beat Navy 15-7 at the end of the season. Navy, which lost to Pitt by a point, was the only common opponent.
Pitt claims a national title in its records while Army does not.
While Peck and end James Herron were named All-American by Walter Camp, Hastings did not, but he’s listed as an All-American in Pitt’s records. He was Second Team pick at left halfback on Bob Maxwell’s All-Eastern Team while DeHart was a First Team quarterback along with Peck and Herron at their positions.
The Press balked at Camp leaving Hastings of his list: “Considerable regret was expressed over Camp’s failure to find a place for Andy Hastings, the splendid Panther halfback. … This is unquestionably a slight, for Andy is one of the greatest all-around backs the game has ever produced. His play during the past season was spectacular and consistent, and was a big factor in many of his team’s victories. It is true that he was out of one or two of his team’s contests owing to injuries, but that should not deprive him of the recognition due him.”
While DeHart led the team in rushing (786 yards), Hastings led in passing (7-for-16, 132 yards) and scoring (61 points, 6 TDs, 10 point-afters, 5 field goals).
NOT JUST FOOTBALL — While at Pitt, Hastings lettered in basketball and baseball during the 1915-16 school year and basketball and baseball in 1916-17. Prior to the 1916-17 season, Hastings was named captain of the basketball team, beating out eventual Hall of Famer Carlson.
“Hastings is a brilliant performer on the basketball floor as on the gridiron. The coming season will be Red’s third year on the team and he has another year left,” the Press reported. “Last season his playing thrilled many spectators who watched his work against the Eastern teams that appeared here, and his work this year will be watched with much interest.”
Hastings in a column by Ralph Davis, admitted that basketball might have been his favorite sport: “I have always liked football, but I think I like basketball even more. I don’t know just why that should be, unless it is that I can play basketball a little better than football.”
Hastings also competed in track and field. The Press noted in the spring of 1915 that he needed to score 10 points in track to become the first athlete to win four letters in one year. He apparently did not reach 10 points. He was listed as a specialist in the discus and hammer.
In 1916, a story had Hastings running in the 220-yard low hurdles.
DeHart did all of the same things as Hastings, including playing third base for the baseball team while Hastings was in the middle infield at second or shortstop when playing.
DeHart also backed out of the race in voting for the captain of the 1917 football team shortly after the end of the 1916 national championship run. The Press reported that Carlson “won out on the second ballot and his selection was then made unanimous after a 10-10 tie on the first ballot between Carlson and Hastings. DeHart, also a candidate, refused to let his name be used and threw his strength to Hastings.”
It pointed to a lifelong friendship, however the vote for captaincy proved to be moot since a big chunk of the team would be heading into military service in 1917, including Hastings and DeHart who wouldn’t be back at Pitt for two years.
WORLD WAR 1 — In late July of 1917, the Press reported “222 Pittsburg men and women, including noted physicians and surgeons, well-known nurses and some of the most prominent men in athletics and activities at Pitt, have packed up their belongings and are ready at 24 hours’ notice to leave for France with the University of Pittsburg base hospital unit.”
Hastings, DeHart were among the notable athletes. However, it was only Hastings that went to France. DeHart served elsewhere in the aviation corps in Tennessee.
The unit was financed by Mrs. Henry L. Collins Jr. of Sewickley. She contributed $25,000 to finance the mission. Additional funds were supplied by the Pittsburg Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The unit was originally organized to care for a 500-bed hospital in Angers, France.
In December of 1917, a Hastings letter made the Press and he expressed a desire to finish his career at Pitt — he had one more year of eligibility — but was proud to do his duty. However, he hoped the war would end soon.
“We are south of Paris and where they have a mild winter,” he wrote. “We have a lot of hard work, but I guess we can stand up under it. I am mighty glad that I am here, but afraid the Russian situation is going to prolong the war. I want this war to be over before I get so old that I can’t play my last year of football. … Paris is surely some place and I think we will get as much education out of this experience as I have out at school. It surely is worth it if it doesn’t end my athletic life, which somehow has been very thrilling to me. I am wondering how Jimmy DeHart is getting along.”
By the spring of 1919, Hastings and his former Pitt teammates were back from France and anxious to get back to school to finish their degree and athletic careers.
“Hastings is sure to be an important cog in the Pitt machine next fall,” the Press reported. “He played considerable football in France and it was for that reason that he was held over and did not get home with the original crowd of Pitt hospital recruits.”
The Press indicated that Hastings’ parents were now residing in Wilkinsburg.
1919 AND MOVING ON — While Hastings and DeHart were off to war, the Panthers went 10-0 in 1917 but did not get the title nod with George Tech recognized as the national champions. In 1918, much of the season marred by the Spanish Flu pandemic, the Panthers and Michigan both were recognized as national champions.
Pitt only played five games and went 4-1, but its win over defending champion Georgia Tech, 32-0 at Forbes Field, carried enough weight and the season-ending and controversial 10-9 loss to the Cleveland Naval Reserves two days after a 28-6 win over Penn State didn’t factor into any championship decision.
So with players back from war, including the 26-year-old Hastings and DeHart leading the way, Warner’s Panthers had high hopes for 1919.
But back in preseason camp in Windber, Warner kind of hinted that the team might not be the power it was the past few seasons.
“I will say that those who are busily predicting another clean sweep for Pitt are taking a great deal for granted, and, I believe are failing to give due consideration to the probable strength of some of our opponents,” Warner said.
Two shutouts started the season, a 33-0 win at Geneva and 26-0 shutout at home against West Virginia. DeHart and Hastings, at halfback and fullback, each ran for two touchdowns with Hastings adding three point-after kicks. “DeHart and Hastings were unquestionably the outstanding players on the field, and the chief joy of Pitt followers at the game lies in the knowledge that they have lost nothing of the prowess which in the years before they donated Uncle Sam’s livery brought them into the very front rank of college halfbacks.”
Hastings scored two more touchdowns and delivered two point-after kicks against West Virginia.
And then for the first time in almost five years, Hastings and DeHart lost a football game as Syracuse dumped the visiting Panthers, 24-3, as Hastings kicked a field goal for Pitt’s only points.
Bouncing back, Pitt beat Georgia Tech 16-6 as DeHart and Hastings scored touchdowns with Hastings adding a point-after kick. At Lehigh, the Panthers won 14-0 with Hastings kicking a couple of point-after goals. DeHart, working through and ankle injury, did not play.
Hastings scored all the points in a 7-6 nail-biter over W&J, scoring on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and kicking the extra point. Hastings also accounted for all the points in Pitt’s 3-3 tie at Penn, booting a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. Later, it was revealed that Hastings wore an aluminum plate on his face to protect a fracture cheek bone. Warner and team physician Dr. McParland fashioned the piece of metal they found at a Philly shipyard to protect Hastings.
Hastings ran for two touchdowns and kicked an extra point in a 17-7 win over Carnegie Tech, the last win in Hastings’ football career at Pitt. In the season finale, the Panthers were blanked 20-0 by Penn State.
Hastings, for the fourth time, led the Panthers in scoring with 64 points on eight TDs, 10 point-after kicks and two field goals.
After the gymnasium dedication, former Brookville High classmate and friend Dan Balmer shared his memories of Hastings from that 1919 season in a letter to the editor in the Brookville American. He visited Hastings in Pittsburgh during the season.
“I visited with him after the W&J game and after that football game, ice bag on an injured cheek, he sat and chatted with me about old times. He said, ‘I am glad that this is my last year. It has been pretty tough going, and I think I have done about enough. But, at the same time, I don’t know what I could have been doing that would have been more interesting.’”
Four months later, both at 27, Hastings and DeHart finally graduated from Pitt.
THE END, AND HASTINGS GYMNASIUM — After graduating from Pitt, Hastings settled into his professional career, working with the Blawnox Company. However, according to records, Hastings did play some professional football.
In 1920, Hastings played at least three games for the Cleveland Tigers of the American Professional Football Association, the predecessor of the NFL.
But most of Hastings’ post-college life leading up to his death in 1934 appeared to be devoted to family and a deep interest in the YMCA and other service work as his obituary noted after he died on May 23.
“Of a sunny disposition and a particularly pleasing personality, Andy Hastings had many friends in all walks of life,” the Democrat reported back in his home town. “News of his death was received here with deep regret.”
He left behind his wife Rhoda McClure Hastings and a daughter Jane, who was 12.
Almost 10 months later, DeHart died after complications from an abdominal surgery in Winston-Salem, N.C. He went on to coach football at the University of Georgia, Washington & Lee and Duke before retiring in 1931. Not long before his death, DeHart invented and marketed “an educational and recreational football game called Monday Morning Coach.”
While in France, Hastings befriended a wounded soldier, Harry G. Smail, and it was through the
efforts of the one-armed Smail that Hastings would be honored in his home town. Smail, who had never met Hastings until they were in France during the war, attributed his survival to Hastings’ care and attention.
With this in mind, Smail spearheaded a drive to have the gymnasium rededicated in honor of Hastings. The Blake E. Irvin V.F.W. post joined in the effort and in February of 1939 the ceremony took place.
Originally set as a mere presentation, it immediately took the shape of a major event, which seemed only fitting for one of Brookville’s greatest … period.
The Brookville Republican editorialized on the ceremony, commenting on the special words uttered by Sutherland regarding Hastings’ character, with the country in the midst of a depression and just a few years away from another World War:
“The greatest need of the nation today is the placing of emphasis on such values. When we begin to see the worthwhile values of honesty, cheerfulness and achievement for the sake of doing a worthwhile job well, our difficulties will vanish.
“That is the lesson which should be imparted to every class which passes through the Hastings Memorial Gymnasium, so that the bronze tablet near the entrance will remain something more than just another ornament on the walls.”
It is not known where that bronze tablet is today.
