HERSHEY — Three trips to Hershey, two fourth-place medals and one year to go for Brookville Raiders junior Owen Reinsel.
He became the 10th Raider to make a third trip to states and his second straight fourth-place finish, this year at 120 pounds, and with that along with state champion teammate Nathan Taylor, he’s one of 17 Raiders to win at least two state medals.
Who’s won three? Four-time qualifiers Taylor Ortz and Caleb Hetrick along with Jason Gilligan, Brock Zacherl and Colby Whitehill.
Overshadowed might be a strong word for Owen’s accomplishments, but he’s won medals in two straight years when a teammate won a state title. He’s also wrestling a weight class with more than one nationally-ranked foe.
This year, it was Reynolds’ Gary Steen, Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Ungar and Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson. Reinsel was ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com going into last Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center and that’s what he walked out with.
Above him, it was Ungar stunning everyone with a third-period pin of Gibson for the title. Ungar had beaten Steen 3-1 in the semifinals while Gibson majored Reinsel, 19-8. Then in the third-place bout, it was Steen was a 9-0 major decision.
Reinsel is three wins shy of 100 going into Friday’s District 9 Duals at 97-18. He’s 27-5 this year with three losses to Gibson and two to Steen. Overall, 10 of his losses have come to the big three with five to Steen and two to Ungar, both seniors, and the three to the Gibson.
“The bracket this year was pretty much the same, we just swapped out Mason Gibson for Joey Fischer, and placement was about the same but Ungar upset Gibson there,” said Reinsel. “I’m very happy to get back here and on the podium. I just put in a lot more work this year because we practiced so much more because there were less matches.
“It (season) didn’t work out how we wanted it to, but I still have my senior season. The ultimate goal is a state title, and that’s what we’re shooting for next season.”
Gibson, Steen and Ungar were ranked 1-2-3 ahead of Reinsel going into last Friday.
Reinsel opened in the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie, who wound up fifth.
Reinsel scored all the points he would need when he took down Barvitskie in the closing seconds of the first period. He then turned Barvitskie for three nearfall points from the top position in the second.
That win gave Reinsel a rematch with Gibson, who tech falled Reinsel in last week’s Super Regional semifinals and majored Reinsel at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
Reinsel gave Gibson all he could handle for two periods this time around.
Gibson opened the scoring with a takedown near the midway point of the first period, and Reinsel quickly escaped. Reinsel took down Gibson and led 3-2 after one period.
“I just worked my stuff and tried to not let him get to his stuff and I scrambled with him and took him down,” Reinsel said. “I tried to stay out of positions that benefited him. What really put me down was at the end of the second period where he hit that dump from his feet to my back, so that’s five there.”
“I was down five at the end of the third and tried to throw him to his back and that was four more. That’s nine points there. Take those out and that cuts the match to one or two points.”
Gibson chose neutral in the second, a decision that resulted in a pair of takedowns. Reinsel escaped both times, though, and trailed just 6-5 going into the final 20 seconds of the period.
That’s when Gibson came up with a five-point move in the final 14 seconds to grab an 11-5 advantage. That move appeared to take the wind out of Reinsel’s sails, as Gibson racked up three takedowns and a set of back points in the third to reach the final with a 19-8 victory.
Steen, a Penn State recruit, then loomed in the third-place match and beat Reinsel 9-0 to capture the second bronze medal of his career to go along with his two golds.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.