BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Area High School teams made it a sweep over visiting Bradford Monday night at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
The Raiders won, 83-42, while the Lady Raiders took a 118-53 decision. Both teams are 3-2 going into next Monday’s meet at DuBois. Then next Saturday at home against Warren wraps up their dual meet schedule before the District 9 Championships in Clearfield March 6.
Against visiting Bradford, the teams combined to win 18 races — 10 for the girls and eight for the boys.
The Lady Raiders got quadruple-win efforts from Sadie Shofestall, Emma Fiscus and Madeline Golier. The trio combined with Emma Afton to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.44 and joined Ella Fiscus for the winning 200 freestyle (1:56.13).
Shofestall also won the 50 and 100 freestyles (26.59 and 58.4), Emma Fiscus won the 200 and 500 freestyles (2:12.35 and 5:57.11), and Golier won the 200 individual medley (2:33.49) and 100 backstroke (1:09.82).
Taryn Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.04) while the 400 freestyle relay of Afton, Kendra Himes, Julia Bailey and Chloe Smith won in 4:38.11.
For the Raiders, Calvin Doolittle and Patrick Young were four-time winners. They combined with Bay Harper and Brody Barto to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.03) and 400 freestyle relay (3:33.34).
Doolittle added wins in the 200 IM (2:09.65) and 100 butterfly (58.69). Young won the 50 and 100 freestyles (51.02 and 22.98).
Harper won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.24) and finished second in the 200 freestyle while Barto won the 500 freestyle (5:44.93) and was second in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay of Christian Ganoe, Hunter Rupp, Shawn Foster and Hayden Kramer won in 1:53.64. Rupp added a third in the 100 freestyle, and Foster was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.
Other high placewinners for the Lady Raiders saw Afton turn in two seconds in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Coryna Thornton finished second in the 100 breaststroke, Julia Bailey finished second in the 50 freestyle, Smith had two thirds in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Grace Park placed third in the 200 IM as did Himes in the 100 freestyle.
In last week’s meet:
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Brookville sweeps
St. Marys
While the highlight of the night was the record-breaking boys’ 200 freestyle relay of Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper and Patrick Young (See accompanying story), there were other Brookville winners as they swept St. Marys — 83-19 for the boys and 116-57 for the girls.
The Raiders foursome also won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.24. Doolittle added two wins in the 200 freestyle (1:56.53) and 500 freestyle (5:22.2). Harper won the 50 freestyle (25.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.26), Barto took the 100 freestyle (53.67) and Young won the 100 butterfly (57.96). Shawn Foster won the 100 backstroke (1:25.9).
Young added a second behind Doolittle in the 200 freestyle. Christian Ganoe was third in the 100 freestyle. Foster was second in the 500 freestyle and Rupp was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Madeline Golier and Emma Fiscus were quadruple winners for the Lady Raiders. The two combined with Ella Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall to win the 200 medley (2:01.74) and 200 freestyle (1:51.84) relays.
Golier won the 100 backstroke (1:10.84) and 100 butterfly (1:10.51) while Fiscus took home the 200 individual medley (2:29.06) and 500 freestyle (5:58.44).
Julia Bailey won the 100 freestyle (1:05.3) and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:31.8) with Emma Afton, Chloe Smith and Kendra Himes.
Grace Park won the 200 freestyle (2:22.47).
Also for the Lady Raiders, Afton was second in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly with Shofestall and Ella Fiscus finishing second and third behind Emma Fiscus in the 200 IM. Chloe Smith finished second in the 500 freestyle while Bailey added a third in the 50 freestyle as did Kendra Himes in the 100 freestyle.
Shofestall and Taryn Hoffman were 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke.