EDINBORO — The Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team recorded nine Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks and picked up two event wins Saturday at the Al Hall Freedom Games hosted by Edinboro University.
The two victories came in the 60-meter hurdles and the shot put. Zach Wise claimed the top spot in the hurdles in 8.40 seconds and Bradford’s John Eakin won his season debut in the shot put with a throw of 14.59 meters, or 47 feet, 10 inches.
Freshman and former Brookville Raiders standout Bryan Dworek and Ryan McQuown each recorded a pair of PSAC qualifying marks on the day.
Dworek was third in the 200-meter dash in 22.52 seconds and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 6.52 meters, or 21 feet, 5 inches. He was joined in the long jump by another former Bradford athlete Mitch Vleminckx, who was fourth with a leap of 6.51 meters.
McQuown was fifth in the 60-meter dash prelims in 7.22 seconds and was sixth in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.05 meters. Parker Reed joined McQuown in the 60m with a fourth place finish in 7.16 seconds and Dan Hyatt placed ninth in the pole vault with a clearance of 3.90 meters.
Dworek and McQuown then closed their day by teaming with multi-event specialists Dylan Colcombe and Jason Goodman to place second in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:29.88.
Slippery Rock returns to action at the two-day YSU National Invite that is set to take place both Friday and Saturday at Youngstown State.
Dworek was one of a handful of area athletes at last Saturday’s meet.
— Also for Slippery Rock were Brookville’s Hali Olson and Danielle MacBeth. Olson was ninth in the shot put, 12th in the high jump and 19th in the 60 hurdles. MacBeth finished tied for 14th in the high jump, 15th in the 60 hurdles and 28th in the shot put.
— For Clarion University, Brookville’s Maley Zents and Mattisen Drake competed. Zents was 2th in the 100 dash and 27th in the 200 dash. Drake finished third in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 10 inches.
— For Indiana University of Pa., freshman Addison Singleton was third in the 60 hurdles with a 8.96. He also was 31st in the 200 dash.