Here is the area varsity sports schedule, which is postponed (and beyond) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, through April 14. The status of the spring season is still unknown:

THURSDAY, April 2

Baseball

Forest Area at C-L

Softball

Brookville at Karns City

Forest Area at C-L

FRIDAY, April 3

Baseball

Brookville at Clarion

Softball

Punxsutawney at Brookville

SATURDAY, April 4

Baseball

Punxsutawney at Brookville

MONDAY, April 6

Baseball

Brookville at Elk Co. Catholic

C-L at North Clarion

Softball

St. Joe’s Catholic Academy at Brookville

TUESDAY, April 7

Baseball

Brockway at Brookville

Softball

Brookville at Johnsonburg

Track and Field

Elk Co. Catholic and DuBois CC at Brookville

A-C Valley at C-L

THURSDAY, April 9

Baseball

St. Marys at Brookville

Softball

Brookville at St. Marys

Track and Field

Redbank Valley at C-L

TUESDAY, April 14

Baseball

Cranberry at C-L

Track and Field

Bradford at Brookville

