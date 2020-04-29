Athia Strohm is the daughter of Jason and Janine Strohm.
Athia has been a cheerleader for 6 years where she served as captain. She has also competed in Track and Field for 3 years where she earned a varsity letter.
Athia has also been a member of the Yearbook staff for 3 years, serving as Vice-President and then President. She was also a member of the National Honor Society for 3 years, FTA for 3 years, FFA for 2 years, Envirothon for 2 years, Academic Decathlon for 2 years, and Key Club for 1 year.
Athia plans on attending Clarion University in the fall to pursue a Teaching Degree and do some traveling in her free time.
Athia credits her parents for being the most influential people in her life. She had this to say about them:
“They have good hearts and give good advice. They also push me to be the best I can be every day”