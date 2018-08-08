FRIDAY, Aug. 17

Golf

C-L boys at Forest Area (Hunter Station GC), 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 18

Football Scrimmage

Brookville and Sheffield at C-L, 10 a.m.

Youth Football

C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Aug. 20

Golf

Brookville girls at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC), 3 p.m.

C-L boys at Clarion Oaks GC, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 21

Golf

Curwensville and Clearfield at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), noon

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22

Golf

C-L boys at Karns City (Foxburg CC), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 23

Golf

Brookville boys at Punxsutawney (Punxsutawney CC), 10 a.m.

Brookville girls at DuBois (Treasure Lake Gold), 3 p.m.

Volleyball scrimmage

Union at Brookville, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 24

Football

Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 25

Youth Football

Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

C-L at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.

MONDAY, Aug. 27

Golf

Brookville boys at DuBois CC (DuBois CC), 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 28

Golf

Brookville girls at Punxsutawney (Punxsutawney CC), 3 p.m.

Brookville boys at Ridgway (Laurel Mill GC), 3:30 p.m.

C-L boys at Venango Catholic (Cross Creek Resort), 4 p.m.

Soccer Scrimmage

Ridgway at Brookville boys, 5 p.m.

Ridgway at Brookville girls, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29

Golf

Brockway at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 30

Golf

DuBois at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.

Brookville girls at Brockway, 3 p.m.

C-L boys at Keystone (Hi-Level GC), 4 p.m.

Soccer Scrimmage

Keystone at C-L boys, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 31

Football

Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

