FRIDAY, Aug. 17
Golf
C-L boys at Forest Area (Hunter Station GC), 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 18
Football Scrimmage
Brookville and Sheffield at C-L, 10 a.m.
Youth Football
C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 20
Golf
Brookville girls at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC), 3 p.m.
C-L boys at Clarion Oaks GC, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 21
Golf
Curwensville and Clearfield at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), noon
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22
Golf
C-L boys at Karns City (Foxburg CC), 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 23
Golf
Brookville boys at Punxsutawney (Punxsutawney CC), 10 a.m.
Brookville girls at DuBois (Treasure Lake Gold), 3 p.m.
Volleyball scrimmage
Union at Brookville, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 24
Football
Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 25
Youth Football
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 27
Golf
Brookville boys at DuBois CC (DuBois CC), 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 28
Golf
Brookville girls at Punxsutawney (Punxsutawney CC), 3 p.m.
Brookville boys at Ridgway (Laurel Mill GC), 3:30 p.m.
C-L boys at Venango Catholic (Cross Creek Resort), 4 p.m.
Soccer Scrimmage
Ridgway at Brookville boys, 5 p.m.
Ridgway at Brookville girls, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29
Golf
Brockway at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 30
Golf
DuBois at Brookville boys (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.
Brookville girls at Brockway, 3 p.m.
C-L boys at Keystone (Hi-Level GC), 4 p.m.
Soccer Scrimmage
Keystone at C-L boys, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 31
Football
Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
