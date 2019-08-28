BROOKVILLE — For a 10-point run in a do-or-die scenario, it couldn’t have gotten any better for the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team.
Down 12-5 in the fifth set at Kane in last year’s District 9 Class 2A semifinals, the Lady Raiders reeled off 10 straight points and earned a finals berth against Redbank Valley.
The momentum died there in a straight-set loss to the Lady Bulldogs, but it was the program’s first trip to the district finals in 15 seasons.
That means something to veteran head coach Joyce Reitz, who enters her third season in her second term and eighth overall. The Lady Raiders were 13-7 last year for a second straight winning season.
“That’s in the past and I want to look forward,” Reitz said. “But (the Kane rally) was amazing, watching them play and come back. I realized that they really could do it. They started to believe in themselves, the rotation favored them, Leah was serving.
“I told them to not hang their head. They made it here and nobody thought you would make it.”
So the Lady Raiders obviously competed for a district title, the clear goal going into last year.
This year? More of the same and hopefully a step to the top. Once again, the Lady Raiders will likely battle with Redbank Valley and Kane for playoff seeding positioning and a championship.
“We want to win the title. We’ve been working hard,” Reitz said. “The kids are showing up and we’re doing extra conditioning, extra hours and adding extra things to get us that one step we need to get past where we were.
“We held our own this summer. We played a couple places and were competitive with the kids who showed up.”
She’ll have back five regular rotation players — seniors Lauren Hergert and Leah Kammerdeiner and twin sisters Madison and Morgan Johnson, and junior Maggie Mackins — along with a few others who saw playing time.
That’ll be a foundation to build on, but Reitz has several others she’s looking at to make valuable contributions. What Reitz doesn’t have is size, most of what she did have last year was lost to graduation.
“We’re going to be scrappy and that’s the thing,” Reitz said. “We play good defense and we’re going to be playing defense because all my tall people graduated. It’s the mighty-mites now.
“(The lack of size) is a concern. Lauren is the tallest, but we aren’t that tall. We have some kids who can jump. I don’t think we’ll be outhustled. If it comes down to a fifth set, we’ll be in shape.”
Hergert and Mackins will be the primary middle hitters with Kammerdeiner and Morgan Johnson at the outside hitting spots. Morgan moves to that spot to help fill that spot from her usual back row play-making spot because of her hitting and athleticism she could add at the net.
Madison Johnson will be the setter in Reitz’s 5-1 formation setup. Both Madison and Morgan were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 9 Class 2A All-District team.
“Morgan moving to the outside, it’s huge, because she’s my best jumper and hits the ball the hardest,” Reitz said. “It’s new because she’s one of my best passers. I’m sacrificing one for the other, because she was a great passer from the back line
(Maggie and Lauren) need to be aggressive and wanting to hit the ball hard. We’re having some good runs with moving the rotation around.”
Senior Brooke Ganoe, and juniors Taylor Reitz and Zoe Craig will also see time at right side hitter with junior Emily Steel backing up Hergert and Mackins at middle hitter.
Sophomore Emaa Venesky had a strong offseason and starts at libero, or defensive specialist.
“From where she started to where she ended the summer, she made great strides,” Reitz said.
Junior Megrah Suhan will see back-row time as well as serving.
“We have to hustle and move,” Reitz said. “Everybody knows we struggle to cover the tip, so we need to read the court and our coverage better. Our reaction time needs to improve.
“We’re not going to block as many balls or touch as many balls as last year and slow them down, so our defense will need to step up.”
So if the Lady Raiders can overcome size issues, the progression up the ladder continues.
“Our skill level is steadily rising and we have some good athletes in the school playing volleyball now,” Reitz said. “And they want to win a district title.
“That’s the first goal, to win a district title. This group had never won a playoff game before and after we beat Kane, they were super-pumped and perhaps we had a letdown for the final. We shouldn’t have been satisfied to just beat Kane.”
The Lady Raiders visit Brockway next Tuesday to start the season before hosting DuBois on Wednesday.
Assisting Reitz this year are Melinda Burton, Elice Hamaker and Tina Householder.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooke Ganoe, Lauren Hergert, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Leah Kammerdeiner.
Juniors: Zoe Craig, Maggie Mackins, Maddison Payne, Taylor Reitz, Emily Steel, Megrah Suhan.
Sophomores: Julia Bailey, Lauren Barnacastle, Autumn Hetrick, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Mya Morey, Courtney Ortz, Ashton Pangallo, Emily Spencer, Emaa Venesky.
Freshmen: Grace Matson, Tory McKinney, Reggan Olson, Brooke Stephens.
SCHEDULE
September
3-at Brockway
4-DuBois
9-at A-C Valley
10-at Curwensville
12-Redbank Valley
14-at Brockway Invitational, 9 a.m.
17-Punxsutawney
19-DuBois Central Catholic
23-at Clearfield
26-at St. Marys
28-at Warren JV Tourney, 9 a.m.
October
1-North Clarion
3-at Kane
8-at DuBois
10-Curwensville
12-at Elk Co. Catholic JV Tourney, 9 a.m.
14-at Karns City
15-Brockway
17-at Punxsutawney
19-at Elk County Invitational, 9 a.m.
22-at DuBois Central Catholic
24-St. Marys
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.