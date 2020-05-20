Looking to get some student-athletes involved in the community at a time when it might be needed most along with stirring up some off-season team bonding, Brookville Area High School’s athletic programs got to work recently.
The first volunteer project was a football team-led cleanup at the old Brookville Cemetary last Thursday. Saturday, some cleanup work by members of the baseball team at McKinley Field continued the schedule.
BAHS athletic director Dave Osborne said the original idea for a volunteer project came from wrestling coach Dave Klepfer, whose team will be working soon to clear some trails at Clear Creek State Park.
“The goal is to help the community in the time of need and show our kids that it’s good to give back,” Osborne said. “I think the timing is right because there are needs out there and we have kids I think, who have a craving to get out and help.”
Some of the other planned projects ahead include the golf teams helping with work day at Pinecrest Country Club, cleanup work by the girls’ soccer team on the Rails to Trails and painting of the pavilion at the Depot Street Spur across from Giant Eagle and volunteer time at the Brookville food bank from the girls’ basketball and softball programs.
“I’ve been in touch with local agencies and officials and they continue to respond with needs in the community,” Osborne said. “We still have some other projects that aren’t finalized with other teams. I’m so proud of our coaches and athletes who have embraced this opportunity to help those in need during a tough time.”