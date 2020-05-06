Bailey Smith is the daughter of Nathan and Kessa Beckwith.
While at C-L, Bailey competed in volleyball for 6 years, cheerleading for 5 years, dance team for 1 year and track for 1 year.
Bailey was also a member of the National Honor Society for 3 years, Red Cross Club for 5 years, and Sensations for 3 years.
Bailey plans to attend Clarion University Venango Campus to pursue a degree in Nursing. Then, she wants to work in her dream job as a traveling nurse.
Bailey credits her mom for being her most influential person in her life. She had this to say about her mom:
“My mother has influenced me a lot with her strong, caring and hard-working personality.”