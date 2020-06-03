There will be some balls flying at Brookville Area Little League’s Zufall Field complex after all.
BALL President Mike Marrara confirmed earlier this week that after discussion with other leagues — Punxsutawney in particular — and how they are trying to proceed in a safe and approved way of getting youth back on the baseball and softball fields, a plan is in place with which to move forward.
Marrara said that he’s gotten the nod from state, county and local levels of government, using much of the same outline of a documented plan written up by the Punxsutawney Little League. League parents and families will get to see the outline and guidelines when turning in fund-raiser money this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at Zufall Field. And if families want to opt out of any baseball or softball this summer, no waiver needs to be signed.
From there, Marrara said the league will separate schedules into age divisions, figuring out how many they have in each and plan accordingly. It won’t look the same as a normal year, but it’s baseball and softball at least.
“We’re looking to have everything completed with practices for two weeks starting on June 20 and then we’ll play the whole month of July and maybe the first week of August and call it quits,” Marrara said.
“We want to try to get as many kids on the field as possible and if parents don’t feel safe with that, we understand and hopefully we could see those kids later in August if we try some fall ball,” he continued.
Around 300 boys and girls signed up originally from T-Ball up through Junior Little League, which would be played at McKinley Field. The plans for T-Ball are unsure and Junior Little League, unlike other divisions, would need some interleague scheduling with other leagues. Marrara said Punxsutawney and Brockway are likely partners.
The earlier report of Little League’s District 10 conducting a district-wide non-all-star tournament for various age groups probably will not happen. Some leagues appear to be headed for a ball-less summer, but those final decisions appear to be not made quite yet.
Punxsutawney, however, took a proactive approach and put something together that appears to meet expected guidelines.
“Everybody was hoping for some guidance and nobody got any and Punxsutawney stepped up tremendously. Brian Hillman, the president, and Josh Greenblatt, their safety officer, those two got the ball rolling, sent a document to the governor’s office. They got the OK, then the Jefferson County Department of Health approved as well.
Marrara has taken the same path with approval from all levels. He’s providing local officials of the league’s guidelines to “keep them in the loop.”
Some items included in the guidelines:
— Hand Sanitizers and Disinfecting Wipes: The league will make best efforts to provide these items throughout the complex.
— Social Distancing: Coaches and players will need to be at least six feet apart while off the field. Teams will use both the dugouts and the first- and third-base bleachers. Parents and families will need to similarly spread out long the outfield fence areas.
— Face masks: Recommended for all, including players and coaches when off the playing field. While on the field, players are not required to use a mask. Umpires have been asked to wear masks and hygienic gloves and may be positioned behind the mound to call balls and strikes.
— Drinks/Seeds: Players and coaches should bring their own and use no communal coolers.
— Equipment: Players should keep their own in their individually designated area.
— Balls: The league will attempt to rotate balls into the game more frequently. Foul balls should only be retrieved by players in the dugouts or grandstand.
— Player contact: No handshakes, high-fives, hugs at this time.
— Starting and ending games: Efforts should be made to minimize contact between teams arriving and departing from games.
Marrara said that in order to keep the amount of people below the 250 threshold, age division schedules will be staggered to keep the complex from being at full capacity, that is, games on every field.
As far as the concession stand status, Marrara said that there will definitely be no food cooked at the complex and he’s not even sure if they’ll try to sell pre-packaged food and drinks.
“I’m very excited because we found a way to get these kids out on the ball field and get them playing ball,” he said.