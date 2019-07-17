BROOKVILLE — For the first time in several years, Brookville Area Little League will host a sectional all-star tournament in the under-10 baseball division.
Tuesday night, the four-team, double-elimination Section 1 Tournament starts at Zufall Field with two opening-round games.
District 10 champion DuBois opens with District 3’s LeBoeuf at 6 p.m. while District 25 champion Clarion faces Northwest, the District 1 champion comprised of the Vernon, Conneaut Lake and Conneaut Valley Little Leagues, following at 8 p.m.
Two games are scheduled Wednesday, Tuesday’s losers at 5 p.m. and Tuesday’s winners at 7 p.m. Thursday’s losers’ bracket final begins at 6 p.m. and the finals are Friday, with two possible games starting at 5 p.m.
The champion advances to the state tournament in Wellsboro July 24-30.
DuBois is the defending U-10 sectional champion, beating Clarion twice in the finals.
In other all-star news:
ELK-MCKEAN HEADED TO EASTERN REGIONALS — Sunday afternoon at Showers Field in DuBois, the Elk-McKean Senior Little League All-Star team won the state title, finishing off a 4-0 run with an 8-3 win over Hollidaysburg in the finals.
It’s the second year in a row that Elk-McKean is headed to regionals. Of the 14 players on the roster, 11 were on last year’s Junior Little League team that reached the World Series in Taylor, Mich.
The Senior Little League Eastern Regionals are in Bangor, Maine, starting Thursday.
Against Hollidaysburg, Aiden Zimmerman went all seven innings on the mound, scattering nine hits with no strikeouts or walks. He singled three times and drove in two runs to lead Elk-McKean’s six-hit attack.
Elk-McKean is made up of players from Johnsonburg, Kane and Ridgway.
DuBOIS UNDER-12s at SECTIONALS — The D10 champion DuBois Little Leaguers earned a spot in Tuesday’s Section 1 Tournament final in Brockway after a 12-5 win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers’ bracket final.
Harborcreek will be the team DuBois has to beat twice to claim the title and berth in the state tournament in Camp Hill. Harborcreek beat DuBois, 4-2, in Saturday’s opening round before topping Meadville 4-3 Sunday.
DuBois rebounded with an 11-1 rout of D25 champion Clarion in the losers’ bracket before Monday’s win. Clarion finished 0-2, dropping an 8-5 decision to Meadville in its opener on Saturday.
SECTION 1 TOURNEY AT GUYS MILLS — DuBois, the District 10 champion, and Titusville, the District 25 champion after beating New Bethlehem for the title last Friday, make up half of the Section 1 Junior Little League Tournament in Guys Mills.
First-round action of the four-team, double-elimination bracket got started Tuesday with DuBois facing District 3 champion Harborcreek at 3 p.m. and Titusville facing District 1 champion Tri-Boro at 6 p.m.
The tournament continues through Friday with the champion heading to the state tournament in DuBois July 24-28.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP — St. Marys won the under-10 Section 1 title on Sunday in Corry, finishing off a 3-0 run with a 13-3 win over Northwestern. It’ll head to the state tournament starting Thursday in Wellsboro.
In the Junior Little League Division (13-14-year-old), St. Marys also captured the state title by splitting two finals games with Pittston on Monday in Berwick.
St. Marys won the winners’ bracket, then got knocked off in Monday’s first game by Pittston, 6-4. St. Marys rebounded with a 5-3 win to claim the title. It’ll head to the East Region Tournament in Orange, Conn., starting Friday.