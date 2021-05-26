BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Junior Little League baseball team, sponsored by the FOE Eagles Club, takes a 3-2 record into Wednesday’s twinbill at Punxsutawney.
Last Wednesday, Brookville beat Brockway 10-1 at McKinley Field as Ladd Blake and Owen Fleming combined on a one-hitter in a four-inning win. Blake struck out six and walked one in three innings.
At the plate, Braydon Ross, Ladd Blake and Will Shofestall singled in runs.
In their season-opening doubleheader sweep of Joe’s Pizza of New Bethlehem, FOE notched wins of 16-0 in four innings and 9-4 in six innings.
In the opener, Luke Burton tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts while leading the offense with two hits including a double. Blake doubled in a run while Kolton Griffin, Sam Krug, Landen Marrara, Will Shofestall and Christian Cox hit singles.
In the 9-4 win, Krug, Sergio Sotillo and Blake combined on the mound for a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Griffin and Blake each had three hits with Blake hitting two doubles and Griffin one.