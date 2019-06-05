Let the All-Star season begin.
Brookville Area Little League announced the rosters for its four all-star teams for the upcoming District 10 tournaments — under-12 baseball and softball, and under-10 baseball and softball.
The earliest tournament to start is the under-12 softball, which begins sometime during the week of June 17. The others get going after that. More information on the tournament setups will be determined by D10 officials soon.
Rosters with managers are listed below. Coaching staffs will be announced later:
BASEBALL
Under-12
Manager: Kenny Lindermuth.
Roster: Gavin Hannah, Luke Burton, Owen Fleming, Easton Belfiore, Sam Krug, Kolton Griffin, Ladd Blake, Landen Marrara, Sergio Sotillo, Will Shofestall, Hunter Whitlatch, Hunter Means, Clayton Knapp, Dante Morey.
Under-10
Manager: Joe Kalgren.
Roster: Gabe Hannah, Parker Kalgren, Cody Householder, Dylan Marrara, Kevin Mumford, Luke Fiscus, Oliver Butcher, Tyler Barnett, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver, Liam Whitling, Isaiah Campbell, Joel Burton.
SOFTBALL
Under-12
Manager: Dan Tollini.
Roster: Kyra Beal, Jordan Daisley, Aubreona Eble, Harley Geer, Bethany Hack, Lily Mills, Zani Spellman, Kailin Bowser, Riley Eble, Laela Kammerdeiner, Alyssa Tollini, Samantha Whitling.
Under-10
Manager: Kelly Belfiore.
Roster: Aubrey Belfiore, Payton Eble, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Paige Huffman, Palynn Lindermuth, Ava Kessler, Megan McKinney, Makaya McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler, Cassidy Sarvey.
FIRST-HALF TOURNEY THIS WEEKEND — The league’s first-half Little League baseball tournament is this Saturday and Sunday, a round-robin setup with the top two teams facing each other in a final on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule: Berry vs. Brookville Chevrolet, 8 a.m.; FOE vs. S&T Bank, 9:45 a.m.; Pirates vs. Berry, 11:30 a.m.; Brookville Chevrolet vs. FOE, 1:15 p.m.; S&T Bank vs. Pirates, 3 p.m.; Berry vs. FOE (Zufall), 4:45 p.m.; FOE vs. S&T Bank (Kirby), 4:45 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule: Pirates vs. FOE (Zufall), noon; Berry vs. S&T Bank (Kirby), noon.
BALL HOSTING SECTION TOURNEY — For the first time in quite a few years, Brookville Area Little League is hosting a sectional all-star tournament. League president Mike Marrara said that the league will handle the 10-and-under sectional scheduled for July 16-20.
LEAGUE STANDINGS through June 4: S&T Bank (5-2), Pirates (5-3), Berry (3-3), Brookville Chevrolet (3-5), FOE (3-6)
In recent games:
TUESDAY, June 4
Pirates 7,
Brookville Chevy 0
Sergio Sotillo threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two as the Pirates blanked No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet.
Ladd Blake had three hits with two doubles, Landen Marrara singled twice and scored three runs, Sotillo doubled and Dylan Marrara singled twice.
MONDAY, June 3
S&T Bank 17, FOE 7
Easton Belfiore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple to lead a heavy-hitting S&T offense to a win over FOE. Owen Fleming and Clayton Knapp each had three hits with Knapp doubling. Hunter Whitlatch, Trenton Colgan and Nick Leathem each had two hits. Knapp, Oliver Butcher and Whitlatch combined for the win on the mound, combining for nine strikeouts. For FOE, Luke Burton had three hits with a double and triple. Evan Giles and Luke Fiscus each had two hits.
SATURDAY, June 1
S&T Bank 18,
Brookville Chevy 7
Easton Belfiore had three hits with two doubles, leading S&T Bank past Brookville Chevy. Owen Fleming, Clayton Knapp, Hunter Whitlatch and Trenton Colgan each had two hits. Fleming and Whitlatch hit doubles. Parker Kalgren had two hits and Blake Porter singled for Brookville Chevy.
FOE 15,
Berry Plastics 13
Luke Burton, Evan Giles and Ty Fiscus each had two hits to lead FOE past Berry in a slugfest. Blake Smith got the win on the mound in relief of Joel Burton and Fiscus.