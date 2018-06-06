BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League will sport four all-star teams for the upcoming District 10 tournaments beginning later this month. Rosters for three teams were announced on Sunday.
On the baseball side, there will be under-12 and under-11 teams while softball will have just an under-12 team. The under-12 softball tournament will likely start the week of June 19 with the other brackets starting after that, including the under-10 softball division which usually doesn’t get started until after July 4. That team roster was to be announced as early as Wednesday.
The pairings and schedules will be released by D10 soon. Here are the all-star rosters, with coaching staffs if announced:
BASEBALL
Under-12
Manager: Kevin Smith. Coaches: Tom Krug, Jim Kessler.
Players: James Carberry, Brad Fiscus, Burke Fleming, Kellan Haines, Cole Householder, Carter Kessler, Gage Kiehl, Landon Knapp, Jack Knapp, Charlie Krug, Jack Pete, Killian Radel, Riley Smith.
Under-11
Manager: Kenny Lindermuth. Coaches: Casey Belfiore, Mike Marrara.
Players: Ladd Blake, Easton Belfiore, Luke Burton, Owen Fleming, Hayden Freeman, Kolton Griffin, Gavin Hannah, Parker Kalgren, Clayton Knapp, Sam Krug, Landen Marrara, Hunter Means, Donte Murray.
SOFTBALL
Under-12
Coaches: TBA
Players: Natalee Battaglia, Mara Bowser, Eden Crate, Jordan Daisley, Kerstyn Davie, Aubreona Able, Harley Geer, Bethany Hack, Emma Kimmel, Hannah Lundgren, Zoie Potts, Audrey Sorek.
LITTLE LEAGUE RACE — The Little League baseball regular-season schedule ends this week and concludes with its second weekend tournament. It’ll be a round-robin tournament this Saturday with the champion getting in a best-of-three final against the winner of the first-half weekend tournament No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet next Wednesday through Friday, if necessary, with games starting at 5:45 p.m. If Brookville Chevy wins this weekend’s tournament, it’ll be crowned the league champion.
Standings through Monday’s games: S&T Bank (8-3), FOE (7-4), No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet (5-6), Berry (4-7), Pirates (3-7).
Here are game reports from last week:
FRIDAY, June 1
S&T Bank 9,
Brookville Chevrolet 8
Easton Belfiore and Landon Knapp combined to strike out 10 batters on the mound as S&T Bank edged Brookville Chevy. Owen Fleming, Clayton Knapp, Belfiore and Carl Gibson each had two hits with Fleming doubling twice and Gibson tripling. For Chevy, Cole Householder and Gavin Hannah combined to strike out six batters. Householder and Caleb Kornbau each had three hits with Kornbau doubling and tripling and Householder doubling twice. Hannah singled twice.
THURSDAY, May 31
S&T Bank 9, Pirates 3
Owen Fleming and Jack Pete combined to toss a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead S&T Bank past the Pirates. Fleming, Pete and Clayton Knapp each had two hits with Fleming doubling and tripling. Pete tripled and Easton Belfiore doubled. For the Pirates, Jack Knapp struck out nine in 3 2/3 innings. Burke Fleming had two hits with a double.
FOE 5, Berry 1
Kellan Haines and Hunter Means combined on a four-hitter with Haines going the first 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Means got the final two out with strikeouts. At the plate, Carter Kessler had two hits with a triple while Riley Smith and Haines each doubled. For Berry, Gage Kiehl went all six innings, striking out nine and giving up four hits. Sam Krug, Luke Burton, Donte Morey and Kiehl hit singles.
WEDNESDAY, May 30
FOE 10,
Brookville Chevrolet 8
Holding off Brookville Chevy, FOE got seven strikeouts from Carter Kessler in 4 2/3 innings as he combined with Riley Smith, Hunter Means and Kellan Haines on the mound to get the win. Blake Porter had four hits while Kessler, Haines, Smith and Brayden Ross each had two. For Chevy, James Carberry singled twice. Cole Householder and Gavin Hannah each struck out four batters on the mound while Pierson Ruhlman and Killian Radel also pitched.
TUESDAY, May 29
Berry 12,
Pirates 1
Luke Burton tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking three in a 10-Run Rule win over the Pirates. Kolton Griffin and Gage Kiehl each had three hits with Kiehl doubling and tripling, and Griffin doubling. Charlie Krug homered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.