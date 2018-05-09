BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s season got going last week. Here are recent game recaps from the Little League baseball division:
MONDAY, May 7
FOE 7, Berry Plastics 6
Kellen Haines doubled and came around to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift FOE past Berry’s in an extra-inning showdown. Berry’s Charlie Krug hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to put Berry up, but FOE rallied for three runs in the bottom to get the walk-off win. Pitchers Hunter Means and Haines combined for the win, striking out five. Carter Kessler had three hits, including an inside-the-park homer. Riley Smith had two hits, including a double. For Berry, Gage Kiehl struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
SATURDAY, May 5
Brookville Chevrolet 19, Pirates 6
Scoring in all five of its at-bats, Brookville Chevy beat the Pirates via the 10-Run Rule in five innings. Caleb Kornbau scored five runs while James Carberry scored four times. On the mound, Gavin Hannah, Parker Kalgren, Killian Radel, Carberry and Kornbau all pitched for Brookville Chevrolet. Holden Shaffer, Will Shoffestall and Burke Fleming pitched for the Pirates. Fleming and Jake Semeyn each scored two runs.
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Brookville Chevrolet 11, S&T Bank 7
Pitchers Killian Radel, James Carberry, Kaleb Kornbau and Pierson Ruhlman combined to strike out 10 in Chevy’s win over S&T Bank. Gavin Hannah, Cole Householder and Parker Kalgren each had two hits for Brookville Chevrolet while Brad Fiscus had two hits and scored three runs for S&T Bank.
TUESDAY, May 1
FOE 13, Pirates 9
In the season-opener, FOE got a combined mound effort from Kellen Haines, Carter Kessler and Hunter Means with four strikeouts in a win over the Pirates. Riley Smith and Means each had two hits with Smith doubling twice. Kessler, Smith, Means, Jake Popson and Carter McKinney each scored two runs. For the Pirates, Jack Knapp had two hits with a double while Landon Marrara scored three runs. Knapp, Burke Fleming, Ladd Blake and Holden Shaffer did the pitching.
