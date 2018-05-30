Action in the Brookville Area Little League baseball division has been pretty balanced, at least at the top of the five-team league. Three teams — FOE, S&T Bank and No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet — were tied at the top with 5-3 records. The Pirates (3-5) and Berry (2-6) rounded things out going into this week’s schedule.
Here are some recaps of recently played games:
FRIDAY, May 25
S&T Bank 12,
Brookville Chevrolet 2
In a five-inning win, S&T Bank got a combined three-hitter from pitchers Jack Pete and Easton Belfiore. Pete went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one hit with seven strikeouts and five walks. Belfiore closed things out. At the plate, S&T scored seven runs in the first inning with six straight hits to start the game. Belfiore, and Landon and Clayton Knapp each had three hits. Belfiore and Landon Knapp doubled twice. Owen Fleming and Brad Fiscus each had two hits. Fleming tripled and Fiscus doubled. For Chevy, Cole Householder doubled while James Carberry and Caleb Kornbau singled. Kornbau and Killian Radel pitched.
Pirates 6,
FOE 4
Jack Knapp threw a complete game, striking out nine and giving up eight hits while walking none in the Pirates’ win. Will Shofestall had two hits and Burke Fleming scored twice. For FOE, Carter Kessler, Kellen Haines and Hunter Means each had two hits. Kessler scored twice. On the mound, Kessler struck out eight and walked two in 5 1/3 innings.
THURSDAY, May 24
FOE 16,
Berry 3
In a four-inning win, FOE got multi-hit games from Carter Kessler, Kellen Haines, Riley Smith, Blake Porter, Jake Popson and Brayden Ross. Smith and Porter each drove in three runs. Carter McKinney and Smith combined for the win on the mound. Smith struck out seven in three innings. For Berry, Charlie Krug had three hits. Donte Morey doubled. Luke Burton and Gage Kiehl did the pitching.
WEDNESDAY, May 23
S&T Bank 13,
Pirates 3
In a four-inning win, S&T Bank pitcher Brad Fiscus went the distance, striking out five and walking two. Jack Pete had three hits with a double while Owen Fleming, and Landon and Clayton Knapp each had two hits. Carl Gibson doubled. For the Pirates, Landon and Dylan Marrara, and Burke Fleming scored runs.
