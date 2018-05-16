Brookville Area Little League’s “first-half tournament” for its Little League baseball division is set for this Saturday, weather-permitting, at Zufall Field. All five teams will play in a round-robin tournament. Games will be played on both Zufall and Kirby fields. The schedule is below:
8 a.m.: Berry vs. Pirates, Zufall; Brookville Chevrolet vs. FOE, Kirby.
9:45 p.m.: FOE vs. Berry, Zufall; Pirates vs. S&T Bank, Kirby.
11:30 p.m.: S&T Bank vs. FOE, Zufall; Berry vs. Brookville Chevrolet, Kirby.
1:15 p.m.: Brookville Chevrolet vs. S&T Bank, Zufall; FOE vs. Pirates, Kirby.
3 p.m.: Pirates vs. Chevrolet, Zufall; S&T Bank vs. Berry, Kirby.
5:30 p.m.: Championship, Zufall.
Regular-season standings going into Tuesday: FOE (3-1), No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet (3-2), S&T Bank (2-2), Berry (2-3), Pirates (1-3).
MONDAY, May 14
Berry 5, No. 1
Brookville Chevrolet 1
Luke Burton tossed a complete-game seven-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks to lead Berry, which scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sam and Charlie Krug each had two hits while Burton, Gage Kiehl and Jacob Murdock hit singles for Berry. Killian Radel singled twice for No. 1 Brookville Chevy with Caleb Kornbau, James Carberry, Cole Householder, Park Kalgren and Evan Giles singling. Kornbau, Radel and Carberry pitched for Chevy.
FRIDAY, May 11
Pirates 9, Berry 6
Trailing 5-1 going into the top of the fifth, the Pirates rallied to a win over Berry by scoring three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to get the win. Landon Marrara had two hits and scored three runs while Jack Knapp added a single. Ladd Blake and Will Shoffestall combined for eight strikeouts, Shoffestall striking out six over the final four innings. Gage Kiehl had three hits with two doubles to lead Berry. Luke Burton and Kolton Griffin doubled. Kiehl, Charlie Krug and Dante Morey pitched for Berry.
S&T Bank 6, FOE 2
Jack Pete and Easton Belfiore combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead S&T Bank past FOE. Pete struck out six in 3 1/3 innings while Belfiore threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out five including the side in the sixth. Owen Fleming, Pete and Clayton Knapp each had two hits for S&T with Pete doubling twice and Fleming adding a two-bagger. Kellan Haines and Carter Kessler combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound for FOE.
THURSDAY, May 10
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 4,
Pirates 2
Breaking a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Brookville Chevrolet got a combined four-hitter from pitchers Gavin Hannah and Caleb Kornbau in its win over the Pirates. James Carberry and Kornbau doubled in the two-run fifth. Kornbau had two doubles while Hannah also doubled. Landon Marrara had three hits for the Pirates. Jack Knapp struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Pirates with Burke Fleming finishing.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Berry 6, S&T Bank 4
In the first game of a doubleheader, Luke Burton went the distance, striking out five to pitch Berry to a win over S&T Bank. Gage Kiehl and Charlie Krug each had two hits for Berry. Owen Fleming and Jack Pete each had two hits for S&T Bank. Fleming doubled, Pete tripled and Antonio Thornton added a single.
S&T Bank 15, Berry 8
Antonio Thornton, Carl Gibson, Jack Pete and Easton Belfiore combined to pitch S&T Bank to a win over Berry in the second game. At the plate, Brad Fiscus and Pete each had three hits while Belfiore and Clayton Knapp had two hits apiece. Pete, Belfiore, Landon Knapp and Gibson doubled. Gage Kiehl had two hits for Berry.
TUESDAY, May 8
FOE 7,
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 2
Riley Smith and Carter Kessler threw a combined no-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead FOE to a win over Brookville Chevrolet. Smith struck out nine and walked five in 4 2/3 innings while Kessler struck out the side in the sixth to end the game. Kessler singled three times while Smith hit two triples. Jake Popson, Kellan Haines and Blake Porter each hit singles. Pierson Ruhlman, Cole Householder and Killian Radel pitched for Chevrolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.