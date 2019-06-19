Wet fields and a rainy forecast led to District 10 Little League officials to move the first round of the 12-and-under softball tournament to the turfed Heindl Field Wednesday night..
That means instead of hosting DuBois at Baughman Field in Brookville, the 12-and-unders now play DuBois at Heindl at 8 p.m. with the other first-round game, St. Marys vs. Punxsutawney, scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The rest of the four-team double-elimination tournament continues Friday with the winners and losers from Wednesday matching up. With the amount of rain scheduled to continue throughout the week, Friday’s game sites could very well be back at Heindl, but that wasn’t known at press time.
The rest of Brookville’s all-star teams start next week — the 12-and-under baseball team Monday at home against Punxsutawney, the 10-and-under softballers Tuesday at St. Marys and the 10-and-under baseball team next Saturday at home against DuBois.
BALL REGULAR SEASON FINISHES — S&T Bank wrapped up a rain-shortened Brookville Area Little League season with a league-best 8-2 record. The rest of the standings have the Pirates (5-5), Berry Plastics (4-4), No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet (4-6) and FOE (4-8).
Here are recaps of last week’s games:
SATURDAY, June 15
S&T Bank 14,
Pirates 12
Landen Marrara and Jacob Murdock each had three hits, with Murdock doubling, for the Pirates in their loss to S&T Bank.
FOE 15, No. 1
Brookville Chevrolet 3
Ty Fiscus struck out six over 5 2/3 innings while Luke Fiscus, Luke Burton and Evan Giles had two hits apiece in FOE’s win over Brookville Chevrolet.
For Brookville Chevy, Brycen Coleman doubled twice, Kevin Mumford doubled, and Parker Kalgren and Christian Cox singled.
FRIDAY, June 14
S&T Bank 8, Pirates 6
Sergio Sotillo hit an inside-the-park homer and Jacob Murdock went 3-for-3 with a double and triple for the Pirates in their seven-inning loss to S&T Bank.
Brookville Chevy 19,
FOE 3
Parker Kalgren and Christian Cox combined on a four-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Brookville Chevrolet past FOE in four innings.
Gavin Hannah had three hits while Kevin Mumford, Kalgren, Hunter Means and Blake Porter each had two hits. Kalgren doubled twice and Means tripled.
For FOE, Joel Burton singled twice, and Blake Smith and Zach Phillips each singled.
WEDNESDAY, June 12
Berry Plastics 17,
FOE 7
In a four-inning win for Berry’s, Dante Morey, Kolton Griffin and Coltin Hubler each had three hits while Cody Householder finished with two. Hubler and Sam Krug tripled, and Griffin doubled. Luke Burton had two hits while Ty Fiscus and Blake Smith each hit singles for FOE.