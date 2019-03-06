BROOKVILLE — It’s another large contingent of qualifiers for this weekend’s Western District Meet for the Brookville YMCA Barracudas, who send 26 swimmers to compete in 43 individual events and six relays.
The Barracudas actually qualified for 65 individual events, but meet guidelines limited them to the 43. Once again, the district meet will be held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, Friday through Sunday.
The top six finishers in each race advance to states with some at-large berths available depending on times. The Barracudas have four top-six seeds, giving them some legitimate shots at states. The top six seeds are Madeline Golier (13-14 girls, No. 5 in 200-yard butterfly), Kerrigan Swarts (13-14 girls, No. 6 in 100 breaststroke), Casey Riley (9-10 girls, No. 5 in 50 breaststroke) and the 9-10 girls’ medley relay of Callie Snodgrass, Riley, Rayleigh Painter and Charlotte Matson, which is seeded No. 5.
The YMCA State Championships is once again at Penn State University March 22-24.
Here is the Barracudas’ complete lineup for this weekend:
15-18-year-old
Boys: Calvin Doolittle (200 and 400 individual medleys, 200 freestyle).
Girls: Emma Fiscus (400 individual medley).
13-14-year-old
Girls: Parker Boyden (50 freestyle), Madeline Golier (100 backstroke, 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley), Sadie Shofestall (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Kerrigan Swartz (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke).
Relays: Medley (Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz, Sadie Shofestall, Parker Boyden. Alternate: Grace Matson), Freestyle (Brooke Franci, Kendra Himes, Emma Afton, Reggan Olson. Alternate: Grace Matson).
Boys: Brody Barto (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley).
11-12-year-old
Girls: Erika Doolittle (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Ella Fiscus (50 butterfly), Bailey Franci (50 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 100 Breaststroke), Cora Parson (50 breaststroke), Maya Wilshire (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly).
Relays: Medley (Erika Doolittle, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Maya Wilshire. Alternate: Violet Harper), Freestyle (Erika Doolittle, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Bailey Franci. Alternate: Violet Harper).
Boys: Alec Geer (50 breaststroke).
9-10-year-old
Girls: Charlotte Matson (50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke), Rayleigh Painter (100 butterfly, 50 butterfly), Casey Riley (50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 butterfly), Callie Snodgrass (50 backstroke), Maggie Snodgrass (100 butterfly, 50 butterfly, 100 IM), Adalynn Snow (50 freestyle).
Relays: Medley (Callie Snodgrass, Casey Riley, Rayleigh Painter, Charlotte Matson. Alternate: Adalynn Snow), Freestyle (Rayleigh Painter, Maggie Snodgrass, Callie Snodgrass, Charlotte Matson. Alternate: Adalynn Snow).
Boys: Sergio Sotillo (50 free, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly).
