The current Coronavirus pandemic claimed this year’s Pennsylvania YMCA Swimming Championships scheduled for this weekend at Penn State University’s McCoy Natatorium.
For the Brookville Barracudas team, that meant the West District Championships held March 6-8 at the SPIRE Center in Geneva, Ohio, was a season-ending event. As it turned out, seven swimmers qualified for the state meet in 10 different races.
In the 15-and-older division, Calvin Doolittle was a double-qualifier in the 200- and 400-yard individual medley races. In the 13-and-14-year-old division, Brody Barto qualified in the 100 and 200 freestyles while Kerrigan Swartz qualified on the girls’ side in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
In the 10-and-under division, Charlotte Matson qualified in all four of her events, including the 50 and 100 breaststroke, 100 individual medley and the medley relay with teammates Andreah Sotillo, Sophie Dunkle and Makayla Clinger.
“There are over 3,000 swimmers who compete at the district meets across the state, with the top 24 in each event moving onto the state level,” said coach Meggan Matson. “We are so disappointed that our Barracudas were not able to compete at that level this year, due to the cancellation of the meet, but their success is something we are so proud of.”
Doolittle finished third in the 200 IM and sixth in the 400 IM in his qualifying races while also adding a 10th in the 200 freestyle. He teamed up with brother Luc, Bay Harper and Donavan Hoffman for a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Barto was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle to qualify for states. He also was 10th in the 500 freestyle. Also in the 13-14 division, Swartz finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke and sixth in the 100 breaststroke to qualify. She also added a 10th in the 50 freestyle.
In 10-and-under, Matson was third in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes while also qualifying in the 100 IM with an 11th-place finish. She also helped the 200 medley relay to a state-qualifying seventh-place finish with Andreah Sotillo, Sophie Dunkle and Makayla Clinger.
Matson’s four-event state-qualifying feat is the first for the program in at least 25 years or so according to her coach and mother.
“This year was extra-special to me not only as a coach but mother,” Matson said. “Although our season ended abruptly and with some disappointment, the successes, both large and small, will be what I remember most.”
The seeding lists for states had Charlotte seeded fifth in the 50 and 100 breaststroke
Matson thanked all the parents and her fellow coaches Lauralee Harper, Jodie Golier, Bambi Bowser and Meagan Shaw.
Here are Brookville results:
15-and-Over
Boys
200 medley relay: Calvin Doolittle, Luc Doolittle, Bay Harper, Donavan Huffman, 10th
Calvin Doolittle: 200 IM, 3rd; 400 IM, 6th; 200 freestyle, 10th.
Donavan Huffman: 50 freestyle, 24th; 100 freestyle, 12th.
Bay Harper: 200 breaststroke, 13th; 100 breaststroke, 14th.
Girls
200 medley relay: Madeline Golier, Emma Afton, Emma Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall, 13th.
400 freestyle relay: Emma Fiscus, Emma Afton, Madeline Golier, Sadie Shofestall, 12th.
Madeline Golier: 400 IM, 8th; 100 backstroke, 24th.
Emma Fiscus: 400 IM, 12th; 50 freestyle, 34th.
Sadie Shofestall: 50 freestyle, 11th; 100 breaststroke, 25th.
13-and-14
Boys
Brody Barto: 100 freestyle, 3rd; 200 freestyle, 4th; 500 freestyle, 10th.
Girls
200 medley relay: Erika Doolittle, Ella Fiscus, Cora Parson, Bailey Franci, 10th.
200 freestyle: Erika Doolittle, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Bailey Franci, 13th.
Kerrigan Swartz: 200 breaststroke, 4th; 100 breaststroke; 50 freestyle, 10th.
Bailey Franci: 100 breaststroke, 13th; 50 freestyle, 19th.
11-and-12
Boys
Sergio Sotillo: 50 freestyle, 10th.
Girls
200 medley relay: Lucy Golier, Adell Doty, Rayleigh Painter, Rayna Silvis, 11th.
200 freestyle relay: Violet Harper, Casey Riley, Gabby West, Samantha Whitling, 12th.
Violet Harper: 50 freestyle, 28th; 50 backstroke, 30th.
Samantha Whitling: 50 backstroke, 24th; 50 breaststroke, 21st; 100 freestyle, 20th.
Casey Riley: 50 backstroke, 29th; 50 breaststroke, 28th.
Lucy Golier, 50 backstroke, 36th.
Adell Doty: 50 breaststroke, 17th; 100 breaststroke, 16th.
Rayleigh Painter: 100 butterfly, 10th; 50 butterfly, 12th.
10-and-Under
Girls
200 medley relay: Andreah Sotillo, Charlotte Matson, Makayla Clinger, Sophia Dunkle, 7th.
200 freestyle relay: Dunkle, Sotillo, Clinger and Kilee Furl, 18th.
Charlotte Matson: 50 breaststroke, 3rd; 100 breaststroke, 3rd; 100 IM, 11th.
Sophia Dunkle: 50 butterfly, 24th.
Makayla Clinger, 50 freestyle, 35th.