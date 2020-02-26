LOCK HAVEN — Charlotte Matson, Samantha Whitling, Kerrigan Swartz and Brody Barto led the Brookville YMCA Barracudas swimming team at the CENKEY League Championship held on Feb. 15-16.
The foursome combined to win eight events with Brody Barto winning three races in the 13-and-14-year-old division — 200-yard freestyle (1:58.66), 50 freestyle (23.93) and 100 freestyle (52.11).
Also in the 13-14 division, Swartz won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.34) and 200 breaststroke (2:45.84).
Matson doubled in the 9-10 division, setting a meet record in winning the 50 breaststroke (38.47) while also taking the 100 individual medley (1:22.59).
In the 11-12 division, Whitling won the 50 breaststroke (37.67).
Barto also was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:20.19). Swartz was fifth in both the 200 freestyle (2:16.88) and 50 freestyle (27.96). Whitling added a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle (1:05.74) and Matson was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.76) and 50 freestyle (31.39).
Those four are part of 29 qualifiers for this weekend’s YMCA West District Meet at the SPIRE Center in Geneva, Ohio.
Other high finishers from the league meet:
15-and-Over
Boys: Bay Harper (2nd in 200 breast, 2:37.72; 4th in 100 breast, 1:11.52; 8th in 50 freestyle, 26.06).
Girls: Sadie Shofestall (3rd in 100 freestyle, 59.64; 5th in 50 freestyle, 26:69; 6th in 100 breast, 1:19.91; 6th in 200 breast, 3:08.17), Madeline Golier (3rd in 200 fly, 2:52.46; 3rd in 400 IM, 5:24.92; 4th in 100 back, 1:07.85), Emma Fiscus (4th in 400 IM, 5:34.68; 5th in 500 freestyle, 6:12.02), Brooke Franci (4th in 200 IM, 2:58.19).
13-14-year-old
Girls: Cora Parson (6th in 100 breast, 1:23.17), Bailey Franci (9th in 50 freestyle, 28.39), Ella Fiscus (4th in 100 fly, 1:14.69).
11-12-year-old
Boys: Sergio Sotillo (2nd in 50 fly, 36.05; 4th in 100 backstroke, 1:17.01; 5th in 200 IM, 3:00.36; 5th in 50 freestyle, 30.91).
Girls: 200 medley relay (Rayna Silvis, Casey Riley, Rayleigh Painter, Kenzie Jacobson, 5th in 2:28.18), Casey Riley (5th in 50 breaststroke, 39.77; 5th in 100 breaststroke, 1:27.3), Adell Doty (6th in 50 breaststroke, 40.48; 3rd in 100 breast, 1:25.27), Rayleigh Painter (5th in 100 fly, 1:16.81), Violet Harper (6th in 100 IM, 2:53.29; 7th 100 backstroke, 1:19.41), Sophia Dunkle (6th in 50 fly, 39.76).
8-and-Under
Girls: 100 freestyle relay (Abby Jacobson, Laura Backus, Ryleigh Rinker, Ali Riley, 2nd, 1:40.26), Ali Riley (3rd in 100 IM, 1:46.26; 4th in 50 freestyle, 38.94; 4th in 25 backstroke, 22.5).