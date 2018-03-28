STATE COLLEGE — Two Brookville swimmers competed at last weekend’s Pennsylvania YMCA Swimming Championships at Penn State University’s McCoy Natatorium, seventh-grader Brody Barto and junior Thad Johnson.
Barto, swimming for the Brookville YMCA Barracudas in the 11-and-12-year-old division, was seeded 15th in the 100-yard freestyle and finished 11th with a time of 57.53 seconds, almost a two-second improvement over his seeded time.
In the 200 freestyle, Barto was the 19th seed and wound up 12th in 2:08.32, over three seconds faster than his seeded time. Barto also swam in the 50 butterfly, finishing 16th in 30.26 seconds, slightly better than his 18th-seeded time.
Johnson, swimming for the Ridgway YMCA Blue Tide, qualified for states in three events as well in the 15-and-over division. At the Western District meet held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio recently, Johnson finished fifth in the 200 individual medley, sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 backstroke.
Last weekend at PSU, Johnson swam in two of the events, placing 24th in the 100 backstroke (58.63) and finished 23rd in the 200 IM (2:13.21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.