The Field of Dreams movie came out in 1989 and I cannot remember if I went to watch that at a theater.
But I did watch Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Bert Lancaster whisk me away to fantasy baseball land on the screen in an adaptation of the “Shoeless Joe” novel written in 1982 by W.P. Kinsella.
I haven’t read the book, but it appears that the book and movie aren’t too far apart in the overall message. I don’t mind a movie adaptation of a book. I read comics for years as a youngster and realized that all the Marvel Universe can’t be the same from the comics to the screen.
Anyway, as a baseball romantic, of course I loved the movie. And of course, I’ll find a local connection. Moonlight Graham, played brilliantly by Lancaster in Graham’s older years, appeared, as told, in one Major League game for the New York Giants in 1905. The starting pitcher for the Brooklyn Superbas was Brookville native Mal Eason, who was knocked out early in the Giants’ 11-1 win. It’s true.
As far as rankings go, and everybody likes rankings, I’ll rank it slightly ahead of The Natural and The Sandlot in my overall baseball rankings. So let’s see:
1. Field of Dreams
2. The Natural: Based loosely on real-life events involving Philadelphia Phillies player Eddie Waitkus in 1949. Bernard Malamud wrote the book a few years later and then the move was released in 1984. Robert Redford played a much more talented player than Waitkus, who did get named to two all-star games and batted .285 over an 11-year career.
3. The Sandlot: There’s enough things that happen in that movie that reminded me of my youth that it has to be No. 3.
4. For the Love of the Game: I know, I know, it’s a love story wrapped around a baseball game, but it’s Kevin Costner AND it has the “clear the mechanism” gimmick he pulls on the mound during his perfect game against the Yankees, that’s pretty cool.
5. A League of Their Own: It’s based on the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the World War II era. Geena Davis: “It just got too hard.” Tom Hanks: “And that’s why (baseball) is so great.”
After that, there are many, like Bull Durham, The Rookie, 42 (Jackie Robinson) and the first Bad New Bears.
Moneyball is OK, but the premise that it’s a genius move to run a franchise the way the A’s did without noting that the starting pitching was pretty darn good is a bit disingenuous.
Others have their moments, like Major League and even the sequel to Bad News Bears, not the one where they go to Japan, but when the Astros start chanting “Let them Play.” Eight Men Out is not quite historically accurate, although it’s a pretty good job replicating that era of baseball.
The oldie Pride of the Yankees is strong on nostalgia and I need to watch, on advice by Clarion News Sports Editor Ryan Pugh, Bang the Drum Slowly as well as The Bingo Longo Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings. Brewsters Millions was great with the railroad track going through the outfield, but it’s probably not ranking high on my baseball movie rankings.
So yes, of course, I found time to sit down and enjoy almost all of last week’s game between the Yankees and White Sox, who played on a constructed field surrounded by corn alongside the original field used in the movie. It was somewhere in Iowa, of course.
Before the game, it was Costner walking around the field, waiting for the timed entrance of the players from the Yankees and White Sox through the corn in right-center. It was pretty good.
Home runs seemed to blast out of there fairly easy, as announcer John Smoltz predicted if the pitchers weren’t on their game. The dimensions seemed fair.
And in the end, Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth — the eighth in the game — gave the White Sox a 9-8 win. Anderson had never seen the movie.
Major League Baseball says that the venue will be used again next year. I’m sure it’ll be two different teams, probably, but I wonder if Costner will do his part again? During his in-game interview, by the way, Costner was wonderfully humble and spread the credit around to the rest of the cast, a team player if you will.
And we just heard that a producer is going to make a series out of the movie theme as well. I guess it’s going to be an adaptation that’ll run eventually on the Peacock Network.
I’m not sure if it’s a good idea to keep going to the well on this one. Play the game in the corn every year, though, why not?
READY FOR FALL — Ready or not, fall sports is here. Let’s hope it’s much more normal than the COVID-19-themed high school sports season of 2020-21. Football scrimmages this Saturday with regular-season action the following weekend. High school golf starting this week.
Good luck to all, and stay healthy. And read the previews coming hard and heavy the next two weeks.
BEIMEL STILL TWIRLING — Kersey native Joe Beimel is 1-1 with a 2.45 earned run average over 15 games and 18 1/3 innings still pitching for the San Diego Padres’ Class AA affiliate in San Antonio. Beimel has walked six and struck out 16 and opposing hitters at batting .148 against him.
I’d love to see the 44-year-old lefty get into a Padres uniform this year. In case anyone is counting, he’s appeared in 931 professional games — 676 in the majors, 255 in the minors.
Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson is back with the Erie Seawolves in Class AA. The Tigers demoted him from Class AAA Toledo where he was batting .199 in 58 games with eight doubles and four triples. He started the year with Erie and played three games before moving up to the Mud Hens.
Not baseball, but basketball now where Cameron County graduate Nate Sestina is playing for the Utah Jazz’s summer league team right now. Sestina didn’t score, but had five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench in a Sunday game against the Clippers. In six games, the 6-foot-9 Sestina is averaging 2.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Prior to that, Sestina played for Hapoel Unet Holon, an Israeli pro team where he averaged 12.1 points in 25 minutes per game playing time. Earlier, he saw some action with the Brooklyn Nets’ G-League team and averaged 7.7 points in 19.8 minutes per game over 15 games in February and March.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.