Through Feb. 25

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Ovll

Elk CC;10-0;24-1

Brookville;7-3;15-8

DuBois;4-6;14-8

Punxsutawney;3-7;10-12

Bradford;3-7;11-12

St. Marys;3-7;7-15

GIRLS

;League;Ovll

Punxsutawney;9-1;21-1

St. Marys;7-3;17-6

Brookville;6-4;18-5

Elk CC;4-6;11-12

DuBois;2-8;11-13

Bradford;2-8;7-15

KSAC

BOYS

North

;Div;Ovll

C-L;9-1;21-3

North Clarion;9-1;20-2

Clarion;6-4;11-12

Venango Catholic;3-7;3-18

Cranberry;3-7;4-17

Forest Area;0-10;1-21

South

;Div;Ovll

Keystone;8-2;17-7

Karns City;7-3;16-8

Redbank Valley;6-4;13-10

Moniteau;6-4;13-10

Union;2-8;7-14

A-C Valley;1-9;6-16

GIRLS

North

;Div;Ovll

North Clarion;6-0;17-6

Clarion;4-2;16-7

Cranberry;2-4;12-11

C-L;0-6;2-20

South

;Div;Ovll

A-C Valley;10-0;19-3

Keystone;6-4;11-11

Moniteau;5-5;9-14

Redbank Valley;5-5;8-14

Union;3-7;8-14

Karns City;1-9;4-16

PLAYOFFS

Seed and record listed

BOYS

CLASS 1A

8 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 21

Elk Co. Catholic 61, Austin 38

Johnsonburg 42, Cameron County 37

C-L 61, Otto-Eldred 58

North Clarion 66, DuBois CC 49

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Elk Co. Catholic 62, Johnsonburg 44

Wednesday, Feb. 27

C-L (3)(21-3) vs. North Clarion (2)(20-2)

Championship

Elk Co. Catholic (1)(25-1) vs. C-L or North Clarion, TBA

Consolation

Johnsonburg (5)(16-9) vs. C-L or North Clarion, TBA

CLASS 2A

8 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Coudersport 79, Brockway 44

Ridgway 48, Clarion 32

Keystone 48, Smethport 45

Karns City 69, Redbank Valley 57

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 22

Coudersport 83, Karns City 67

Ridgway 42, Keystone 38

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

Coudersport (1) vs. Ridgway (2), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Keystone 58, Karns City 56, OT

CLASS 3A

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville 54, Moniteau 35

D5 Championship

Everett 60, Chestnut Ridge 53

Sub-Regional Final

Brookville (15-8) vs. Everett (20-2), Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Bradford 58, St. Marys 35

Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Bradford (2)(11-12) vs. Clearfield (1)(12-10), DuBois Area H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

District 8-9-10

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

D10 final: Cathedral Prep vs. Meadville

Wednesday, Feb. 27

DuBois vs. Carrick, Clarion H.S., 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS A

7 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Otto-Eldred 36, Cameron County 22

North Clarion 54, Elk Co. Catholic 48

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Coudersport 49, Northern Potter 21

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 22

Johnsonburg 59, Otto-Eldred 39

Tuesday, Feb. 26

North Clarion 50, Coudersport 29

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

Johnsonburg (1) vs. North Clarion (3), TBA

Consolation

Otto-Eldred vs. North Clarion or Coudersport, TBA

CLASS 2A

6 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Keystone 36, Port Allegany 26

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Clarion 48, Cranberry 33

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Kane 63, Clarion 51

A-C Valley 38, Keystone 27

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

Kane (1) vs. A-C Valley (2), TBA

Consolation

Clarion (4) vs. Keystone (6), TBA

CLASS 3A

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville 54, Moniteau 40

Sub-Regional Final

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Brookville 70, Chestnut Ridge 39

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

St. Marys 51, Clearfield 30

Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 27

St. Marys (2) vs. Punxsutawney (1), DuBois Area H.S., 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

District 6-8-9

Preliminary Round

Monday, Feb. 18

DuBois 45, Bellefonte 40

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 21

Obama Academy 45, Portage 38

Friday, Feb. 22

Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 19

Championship

Monday, Feb. 25

Hollidaysburg 40, Obama Academy 26

