DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Ovll

Elk CC;10-0;23-1

Brookville;7-3;14-8

DuBois;4-6;14-8

St. Marys;3-7;7-14

Punxsutawney;3-7;10-12

Bradford;3-7;10-12

GIRLS

;League;Ovll

Punxsutawney;9-1;21-1

St. Marys;7-3;16-6

Brookville;6-4;17-5

Elk CC;4-6;11-11

Bradford;2-8;7-15

DuBois;2-8;10-12

KSAC

BOYS

North

;Div;Ovll

C-L;9-1;20-3

North Clarion;9-1;19-2

Clarion;6-4;11-11

Venango Catholic;3-7;3-18

Cranberry;3-7;4-17

Forest Area;0-10;1-21

South

;Div;Ovll

Keystone;8-2;16-6

Karns City;7-3;15-7

Redbank Valley;6-4;13-9

Moniteau;6-4;13-9

Union;2-8;7-14

A-C Valley;1-9;6-16

GIRLS

North

;Div;Ovll

North Clarion;6-0;16-6

Clarion;4-2;15-7

Cranberry;2-4;12-10

C-L;0-6;2-20

South

;Div;Ovll

A-C Valley;10-0;19-3

Keystone;6-4;10-11

Moniteau;5-5;9-13

Redbank Valley;5-5;8-14

Union;3-7;8-14

Karns City;1-9;4-16

KSAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys: C-L 57, Keystone 52

Girls: A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35

PLAYOFFS

Seed and record listed

BOYS

CLASS 1A

8 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 21

Elk Co. Catholic (1)(23-1) vs. Austin (8)(12-10), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County (4)(16-6) vs. Johnsonburg (5)(15-8), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.

C-L (3)(20-3) vs. Otto-Eldred (6)(11-9), Elk Co. Catholic, H.S., 7:30 p.m.

North Clarion (2)(19-2) vs. DuBois CC (7)(12-11), Brookville H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

8 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Coudersport (1)(21-1) vs. Brockway (8)(8-14), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Karns City (4)(15-7) vs. Redbank Valley (5)(13-9), Union H.S., 7 p.m.

Keystone (3)(16-6) vs. Smethport (6)(11-11), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway (2)(21-3) vs. Clarion (7)(11-11), Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Winner advances to play D5 champion in Sub-Regional on Feb. 28 at University Pitt-Johnstown. Winner of that game advances to PIAA playoffs.

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville (14-8) vs. Moniteau (13-9), Keystone H.S., 7:30 p.m.

D5 Championship

Chestnut Ridge at Everett, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Clearfield (1)(12-10) receives bye to final.

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

St. Marys (3)(7-14) at Bradford (2)(10-12), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS A

7 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Johnsonburg (1)(19-5) receives bye to semifinals against 4/5 winner

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Cameron County (4)(15-7) vs. Otto-Eldred (5)(14-8), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.

Elk Co. Catholic (6)(11-11) vs. North Clarion (3)(16-6), Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Coudersport (2)(17-4) vs. Northern Potter (7)(11-11), Austin H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

6 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Kane (1)(21-3) and A-C Valley (2)(19-3) received byes to semifinals. Kane plays 4/5 winner and A-C Valley plays 3/6 winner.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Port Allegany (3)(16-6) vs. Keystone (6)(10-11), at Kane H.S., 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Clarion (4)(15-7) vs. Cranberry (5)(12-10), North Clarion H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Winner advances to play D5 representative Chestnut Ridge in Sub-Regional on Feb. 26 at Clearfield or DuBois. Winner of that game advances to PIAA playoffs.

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville (17-5) vs. Moniteau (9-13), Keystone H.S., 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Punxsutawney (1)(21-1) received bye into final. 

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Clearfield (3)(9-13) at St. Marys (2)(16-6), 7 p.m.

