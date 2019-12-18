Through Monday

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Elk Co. Catholic;1-0;3-0

DuBois;0-0;3-0

Punxsutawney;0-0;2-1

Bradford;0-0;2-1

St. Marys;0-0;2-1

Brookville;0-1;2-2

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

C-L;2-0;4-0

North Clarion;2-0;4-0

Union;1-1;3-1

A-C Valley;1-1;3-1

Forest Area;0-2;2-2

Venango Cath.;0-2;0-5

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Moniteau;2-0;4-0

Keystone;2-0;3-1

Karns City;1-1;2-2

Redbank Valley;1-1;1-3

Cranberry;0-2;1-3

Clarion;0-2;0-4

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Brookville;1-0;3-1

Punxsutawney;0-0;4-0

St. Marys;0-0;4-0

DuBois;0-0;3-1

Bradford;0-0;3-3

Elk Co. Catholic;0-1;2-1

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

North Clarion;2-0;4-0

A-C Valley;2-0;2-1

Union;1-1;2-2

C-L;1-1;2-3

Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3

Forest Area;0-2;0-4

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Redbank Valley;2-0;4-0

Keystone;2-0;2-2

Clarion;1-1;2-2

Cranberry;1-1;2-2

Karns City;0-2;2-2

Moniteau;0-2;1-4

