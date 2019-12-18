Through Monday
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Elk Co. Catholic;1-0;3-0
DuBois;0-0;3-0
Punxsutawney;0-0;2-1
Bradford;0-0;2-1
St. Marys;0-0;2-1
Brookville;0-1;2-2
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
C-L;2-0;4-0
North Clarion;2-0;4-0
Union;1-1;3-1
A-C Valley;1-1;3-1
Forest Area;0-2;2-2
Venango Cath.;0-2;0-5
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Moniteau;2-0;4-0
Keystone;2-0;3-1
Karns City;1-1;2-2
Redbank Valley;1-1;1-3
Cranberry;0-2;1-3
Clarion;0-2;0-4
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Brookville;1-0;3-1
Punxsutawney;0-0;4-0
St. Marys;0-0;4-0
DuBois;0-0;3-1
Bradford;0-0;3-3
Elk Co. Catholic;0-1;2-1
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
North Clarion;2-0;4-0
A-C Valley;2-0;2-1
Union;1-1;2-2
C-L;1-1;2-3
Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3
Forest Area;0-2;0-4
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Redbank Valley;2-0;4-0
Keystone;2-0;2-2
Clarion;1-1;2-2
Cranberry;1-1;2-2
Karns City;0-2;2-2
Moniteau;0-2;1-4