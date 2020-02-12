Through Feb. 10
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Elk Co. Catholic;8-1;20-1
DuBois;7-1;18-2
Brookville;5-3;11-7
Bradford;3-4;11-8
St. Marys;2-8;5-16
Punxsutawney;0-8;6-13
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
C-L;9-0;17-3
North Clarion;7-2;14-6
A-C Valley;6-3;14-7
Union;4-5;8-12
Forest Area;2-7;5-15
Venango Cath.;0-9;0-21
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;9-1;19-2
Karns City;7-2;13-7
Clarion;6-3;13-8
Moniteau;4-5;11-10
Redbank Valley;1-8;5-15
Cranberry;1-9;7-13
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Punxsutawney;9-0;17-3
St. Marys;6-3;16-5
Brookville;4-4;10-10
Elk Co. Catholic;3-6;13-8
Bradford;2-5;9-10
DuBois;2-8;11-10
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
North Clarion;9-0;20-0
A-C Valley;7-2;8-12
Union;5-4;11-10
C-L;4-5;7-14
Venango Cath.;1-8;1-17
Forest Area;1-8;1-20
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Redbank Valley;7-2;16-5
Keystone;7-3;14-8
Cranberry;7-3;13-8
Clarion;5-5;11-9
Moniteau;3-6;10-11
Karns City;0-10;7-14