Through Feb. 10

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Elk Co. Catholic;8-1;20-1

DuBois;7-1;18-2

Brookville;5-3;11-7

Bradford;3-4;11-8

St. Marys;2-8;5-16

Punxsutawney;0-8;6-13

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

C-L;9-0;17-3

North Clarion;7-2;14-6

A-C Valley;6-3;14-7

Union;4-5;8-12

Forest Area;2-7;5-15

Venango Cath.;0-9;0-21

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;9-1;19-2

Karns City;7-2;13-7

Clarion;6-3;13-8

Moniteau;4-5;11-10

Redbank Valley;1-8;5-15

Cranberry;1-9;7-13

Local Sports Coverage

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Punxsutawney;9-0;17-3

St. Marys;6-3;16-5

Brookville;4-4;10-10

Elk Co. Catholic;3-6;13-8

Bradford;2-5;9-10

DuBois;2-8;11-10

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

North Clarion;9-0;20-0

A-C Valley;7-2;8-12

Union;5-4;11-10

C-L;4-5;7-14

Venango Cath.;1-8;1-17

Forest Area;1-8;1-20

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Redbank Valley;7-2;16-5

Keystone;7-3;14-8

Cranberry;7-3;13-8

Clarion;5-5;11-9

Moniteau;3-6;10-11

Karns City;0-10;7-14

