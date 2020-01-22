Through Jan. 20

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Elk Co. Catholic;5-0;15-0

DuBois;3-1;12-2

Brookville;3-2;7-6

Bradford;2-2;8-6

St. Marys;1-4;4-9

Punxsutawney;0-5;5-8

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

C-L;5-0;12-2

North Clarion;4-1;9-5

A-C Valley;3-2;10-6

Union;2-3;6-8

Forest Area;1-4;3-11

Venango Cath.;0-4;0-14

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;5-0;13-1

Karns City;4-1;10-5

Moniteau;3-2;9-7

Clarion;2-3;8-7

Redbank Valley;1-4;5-9

Cranberry;0-5;4-9

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Punxsutawney;3-0;10-3

St. Marys;4-1;12-3

Brookville;3-1;8-5

Elk Co. Catholic;1-3;9-5

DuBois;1-3;9-5

Local Sports Coverage

Bradford;0-4;6-9

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

North Clarion;5-0;13-0

A-C Valley;3-1;3-9

Union;3-2;8-7

C-L;2-3;4-11

Forest Area;1-4;1-13

Venango Cath.;0-4;0-10

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Redbank Valley;4-1;13-2

Keystone;4-1;9-5

Clarion;3-2;8-6

Cranberry;3-2;9-5

Moniteau;1-4;6-9

Karns City;0-5;7-7

Recommended for you