Through Feb. 12

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Ovll

Elk CC;9-0;21-0

Brookville;6-3;13-8

DuBois;4-5;14-7

Bradford;2-5;9-10

St. Marys;3-6;7-11

Punxsutawney;2-7;9-11

GIRLS

;League;Ovll

Punxsutawney;9-0;21-0

St. Marys;6-2;15-4

Brookville;4-4;15-5

DuBois;2-6;10-10

Elk CC;2-6;9-11

Bradford;1-6;6-13

KSAC

BOYS

North

;Div;Ovll

C-L;9-1;18-3

North Clarion;9-1;19-2

Clarion;6-4;10-11

Venango Catholic;3-7;3-17

Cranberry;3-7;4-16

Forest Area;0-10;1-21

South

;Div;Ovll

Keystone;8-2;15-5

Karns City;6-3;14-7

Redbank Valley;5-4;12-9

Moniteau;5-4;12-9

Union;2-6;7-12

A-C Valley;1-8;6-15

GIRLS

North

;Div;Ovll

North Clarion;6-0;16-5

Clarion;4-2;14-7

Cranberry;2-4;12-9

C-L;0-6;2-19

South

;Div;Ovll

A-C Valley;10-0;17-3

Keystone;6-4;9-11

Moniteau;5-5;9-13

Redbank Valley;4-5;7-14

Union;3-5;8-12

Karns City;0-9;3-15

— The Punxsutawney girls and Elk County Catholic boys clinched D9 League titles.

— C-L meets Keystone in the KSAC boys' championship game Saturday at Clarion H.S. at 7 p.m.

— A-C Valley meets North Clarion in the KSAC girls' championship game Friday at Keystone H.S. at 7 p.m.

