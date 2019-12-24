Through Sunday, Dec. 22

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Elk Co. Catholic;3-0;6-0

Brookville;1-1;3-3

Bradford;0-0;5-1

DuBois;0-1;5-1

Punxsutawney;0-1;2-2

St. Marys;0-1;2-3

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

C-L;4-0;6-0

North Clarion;3-1;5-1

Union;2-2;4-2

A-C Valley;2-2;4-2

Forest Area;1-3;3-3

Venango Cath.;0-4;0-7

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;4-0;5-1

Karns City;3-1;4-2

Moniteau;2-2;5-2

Clarion;2-2;2-4

Redbank Valley;1-3;1-5

Cranberry;0-4;2-5

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

St. Marys;1-0;5-1

Brookville;1-1;3-2

Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;4-1

Punxsutawney;0-0;5-1

Bradford;0-0;3-4

Local Sports Coverage

DuBois;0-1;4-2

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

North Clarion;4-0;6-0

Union;3-1;4-2

A-C Valley;2-1;2-2

C-L;1-3;2-5

Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3

Forest Area;0-3;0-6

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;4-0;4-2

Redbank Valley;3-1;6-1

Clarion;2-2;3-3

Cranberry;2-2;3-3

Moniteau;1-3;2-5

Karns City;0-4;2-4

Recommended for you

Tags