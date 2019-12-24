Through Sunday, Dec. 22
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Elk Co. Catholic;3-0;6-0
Brookville;1-1;3-3
Bradford;0-0;5-1
DuBois;0-1;5-1
Punxsutawney;0-1;2-2
St. Marys;0-1;2-3
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
C-L;4-0;6-0
North Clarion;3-1;5-1
Union;2-2;4-2
A-C Valley;2-2;4-2
Forest Area;1-3;3-3
Venango Cath.;0-4;0-7
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;4-0;5-1
Karns City;3-1;4-2
Moniteau;2-2;5-2
Clarion;2-2;2-4
Redbank Valley;1-3;1-5
Cranberry;0-4;2-5
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
St. Marys;1-0;5-1
Brookville;1-1;3-2
Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;4-1
Punxsutawney;0-0;5-1
Bradford;0-0;3-4
DuBois;0-1;4-2
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
North Clarion;4-0;6-0
Union;3-1;4-2
A-C Valley;2-1;2-2
C-L;1-3;2-5
Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3
Forest Area;0-3;0-6
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;4-0;4-2
Redbank Valley;3-1;6-1
Clarion;2-2;3-3
Cranberry;2-2;3-3
Moniteau;1-3;2-5
Karns City;0-4;2-4