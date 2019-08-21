Fifty years ago, 1969 that is, was a busy year.
We landed on the moon, watched Woodstock, fought in Vietnam and watched social turmoil around the country as we worked on finishing out a decade.
But here in Brookville, we started building Hickory Grove Elementary School, started enjoying the commerce brought to the area by recently completed Interstate 80 and started a men’s softball league.
Yeah, slow-pitch softball. And under the lights, eventually.
One of my first interests as a young journalist stringing for the Jeffersonian Democrat/Brookville American back in the 1980s was looking into the early days of the Brookville Area Softball League. I grew up at Comet Field, still located below Mike’s Supermarket and near where Northfork and Sandy Lick creeks meet to form the Redbank.
Now, it’s a backup and practice field for the Brookville Area Little League. Back then, it was constructed for many of the area’s top athletes.
In March of 1969, just a few days after I was actually born over 4,700 miles away in Honolulu, HI (army baby), the Brookville American reported the new league in a story headlined “Brookville to Have Night Softball Games During Summer.”
The newly formed Brookville Athletic Association planned to install lights and play two games a night Monday through Thursday. Officials also planned to construct basketball and tennis courts with plans to double up in the winter at the facility with an ice-skating rink. The latter plans never came to fruition, but softball did happen.
The initial officers of the BAC: President Robert Berg; Jack Hays Sr., Vice President; Val Means, Secretary; and Dennis Painter, Treasurer.
In April, the Democrat reported that the BAC reached one-third of its fund-raising goal of $3,000 needed to put up the lighting system — that’s probably over $20,000 in today’s dollars — with six poles being delivered in early May with lights to follow a month later.
The field was going to have its fence 240 feet away from home plate at all points. The initial fence was six feet high — it was raised to 12 feet prior to the 1970 season and remained that way into the early 1980s. The first league roster consisted of eight teams: Truman’s Store, Crooks Clothing, Lindy’s Bar, Park’s Coin and Gun Shop, Hanley Co., DeMans Sporting Goods, Brookville Firemen and Pinecreek Firemen.
“The idea of night softball in this community should receive the support of all sports fans and community-minded people,” the Democrat encouraged. “The setup will be one of the best in the state. Contributions are needed.”
Fund-raising efforts slowed, and although the lights and fixtures needed were ordered, the hopes of playing under the lights the first season was in doubt.
In early May, the poles were indeed delivered and slid down the hill from above the field at Mike’s Comet’s parking lot and numerous players from the teams in the league were on hand to help with the project.
The first exhibition games featured a doubleheader between Crooks and Lindy’s and “players seemed satisfied with the condition of the infield, but work still needs to be done on the outfield surface,” the American reported.
By mid-May, the BAC reported it reached its fund-raising goal and the lights were ordered from Westinghouse Electric Co. of Pittsburgh. The league would start its regular-season schedule, without the lights, on June 2.
But in the Brookville American on June 9, the league ran into a snag as the “underground wiring project has left some ditches to be repaired in the field. The lights expected to be delivered in a week and a half with expected night ball by first week of July. A daylight schedule set up by the league was being worked on.”
Finally, the BASL started its maiden season on June 24 with Park’s beating Pinecreek, 14-4, and Hanley edging the Brookville Firemen, 11-10. Jack Hays hit a grand slam homer for Park’s in the first game and hit for the cycle with two homers. Randy Park homered as did Walt Pendleton with Bill Love getting the win on the mound. In the second game, Beryl Alcorn homered for Hanley with LeRoy Davis earned the win as the pitcher.
The second night had more firsts for league teams as Lindy’s edged Crooks, 7-6. Lester Henry homered for Lindy’s while Don Rhoades homered for Crooks. Lindy’s hurler Val Means outdueled Crooks pitcher Ivan “Cud” Mumford for the win on the mound. Truman’s beat DeMans, 9-6, in the second game.
By early August, it was Truman’s (10-2), Crooks (9-3) and Lindy’s (8-4) at the top of the standings. The top three turned into Truman’s (14-3), Crooks (12-5) with Park’s (11-6) edging ahead of Lindy’s (11-10) for third as August wound to a close.
Then on Sept. 1, the American reported that, “After months of anticipation, the lights have arrived and been installed. The lights were on for awhile Friday night (Aug. 29) to be sure that all is ready for the next week’s schedule. The first game under the lights: DeMans vs. Crooks Clothing, 8 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 2, with Lindy’s vs. Pinecreek following. Crooks wound up beating DeMans, 6-2, and Lindy’s downing Pinecreek, 5-2.
The top four teams in the regular season advanced to the playoffs and that was first-place Truman’s facing No. 4 seed Lindy’s and Crooks and Park’s tying for second and meeting in the other best-of-three semifinal series.
Truman’s swept Lindy’s, 5-2 and 8-3. Paul Byerly homered in the first game for Truman’s while Lester Henry had three hits. In the second game, Truman’s got back-to-back-to-back homers from Denny Painter, Gene Smith and Sam Stewart. In the other series, Park’s took the first game, 8-7, but Crooks staved off elimination with an 8-7 win in nine innings to force a third and deciding game, which it won, 8-4.
In the best-of-five championship series, Crooks beat Truman’s three games to one. In the opener, Crooks won 7-6 in eight innings as Butch Beatty had three hits, and Rhoades and Bud Smith each had two hits.
Truman’s evened the series with a 14-6 win in game two. Byerly, the former Mountain League baseball star, hit two homers and drove in four runs. Don Kelly had three hits, Rodney Martz doubled twice and Lee Spangler finished with two singles. For Crooks, Rhoades homered for the fifth straight playoff game.
Crooks won the next two games to take the series and playoff title, 8-5 and then 2-1 in the clincher. It scored a run in the sixth when Ray “Butch” Beatty’s sacrifice fly brought home Marlin Lyle from third and another sac fly from Ron Reitz scored Bud Smith. Lyle and Smith each had two hits. Stewart and Painter two hits each for Truman’s. Dick Crooks, the team’s sponsor, was the winning pitcher. Rhoades did not homer in a playoff game for the first time, but it was Crooks triumphing in what was the first of 20 seasons at the field before the BASL relocated to Knoxdale for two seasons in the early 1990s.